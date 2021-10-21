Old Video Of Man Brutally Being Killed Shared As Victim Of Bangladesh Violence

Ongoing communal violence in Bangladesh against the minority Hindu community has led to at least six dead and hundreds injured. The violence broke last week after an alleged incident of blasphemy of the Quran during Durga Puja celebrations.

Amidst this, a 32 seconds long video is being shared on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen lying on the ground, and two men can be seen attacking that person with a sharp weapon. The victims can be seen covered in blood with severe injuries. It is being claimed that the injured person is a Bangladeshi Hindu named 'Jatin Saha' who Muslims in the recent violence killed.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]



While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "बांग्लादेश में #जतिन_साहा की हत्या का वीडियो| हिंदुओं कैसा लगा यह देख कर? यह भविष्य है हमारा।यह बांग्लादेशी इस देश में गैरकानूनी रूप से रह रहे है जिनकी सहायता यहां के देशद्रोही करते है क्योंकि इनका उद्देश्य ये सब भारत के हिंदुओं के साथ करने है, तभी यहां CAA और NRC का विरोध किया."

[English Translation: Video of the killing of #JatinSaha in Bangladesh. How did Hindus feel seeing this? This is our future. These Bangladeshis are living illegally in this country, who are helped by the traitors here because their purpose is to do all this with the Hindus of India, that's why they protested against CAA and NRC here.]

This video is being widely shared on Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

The viral video is of Jatin Saha, who was killed by Muslims of Bangladesh in recent violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is a brutal killing that happened in May 2021.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a still image of the viral video in the report of Daily Bangladesh dated 20 May 2021. The title of the news report reads, "Father hacked to death in front of the child: Mastermind among 2 held". According to the report, the incident took place in the Pallabi area of ​​Dhaka in which some people killed a person named Sahinuddin due to a land dispute. Sahinuddin was murdered in front of his child. The Dhaka police also arrested a former Bangladesh MP, MA Awal, along with a few others.

We also found that the Bangladesh news channel "Jamuna TV" ran a bulletin on the viral video. The video uploaded on YouTube with a description, "Shahin Uddin was brutally hacked to death in front of his child in Pallabi of the capital for occupying the land. And the mastermind of the incident is the former MP of Laxmipur 1 seat Awal from Bhairab".

According to the Bangladesh news reports , Jatin Saha was one of the victims killed in the recent violence in Bangladesh. Jatin Saha was killed in Begumganj in Noakhali on 15 October 2020 when miscreants targeted Hindu temples.

It is true that six people have died, and many people were injured in the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. However, the viral video is almost 6 months old, and it has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict. The man in the viral video is a Muslim and was killed due to a land dispute. Hence, the viral claim is false.



