Muslim Youth Killed Hindu Girl And Disposed Of Her Body In Suitcase? Video Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a young woman's body stuffed in a suitcase is viral on social media. In the video, some people can be seen questioning a young man sitting next to the suitcase. It is being claimed that the video is of an incident of love jihad where a Muslim youth Gulsher killed his Hindu girlfriend, Kajal and stuffed her in a suitcase.



A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "सूटकेस ही अंतिम सत्य है। हरिद्वार: अपनी प्रेमिका काजल की हत्या कर सूटकेस में लाश को कलियर गेस्ट हाउस से ठिकाने लगाने जा रहा जवालापुर का गुलशेर ।। मेरा अब्दुल ऐसा नही है उनके लिए समर्पित."

[English Translation: The suitcase is the ultimate truth. Haridwar: After killing his girlfriend Kajal, Gulsher of Jawalapur is going to dispose of the body in a suitcase from Kaliyar Guest House. This is dedicated to those Hindu girls who think My Abdul is not like that.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

Another Twitter user wrote, "Another lesson for those Hindu girls who see Abdul in their dreams. Gulsher Khan was going to throw girlfriend #Kajal's dead body in Canal but caught with dead body in suitcase outside the hotel in #Uttarakhand. #LoveJihad #PushkarSinghDhami".

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar communal claim.

Claim:

The viral video is a case of Love Jihad where a Muslim youth murdered a Hindu girl and tried to dispose of her body in a suitcase.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. In the viral video, both the accused and the victim belonged to the same religion.

We searched on the internet for media reports related to the incident using specific keywords. It led us to a few coverages by Jagran and ETV Bharat stating that the accused, identified as Gulzeb, is a resident of the Jwalapur constituency of Haridwar district, and the victim is Ramsha, a resident of Mangalore. Both were in a relationship.

According to a report by Jagran, published on March 24, the couple reached the hotel at Piran Kaliyar constituency at around 5 pm. After three hours, the boy came out carrying the suitcase which he could not lift properly. This looked suspicious to the hotel staff. They called the manager and inspected the briefcase where the girl's dead body was found. The hotel immediately informed the police, which rushed to the spot and took the boy into custody.

In a follow-up report by Jagran, published on March 25, Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmendra Dobhal told the media that the couple had been in a relationship for about eight years and were distant relatives. The girl's refusal to wedlock led to the heinous crime, and the SP added that the accused strangled the victim using a pillow.

Another coverage by ETV Bharat on March 25 also carried a video report with the same boy as in the viral video. As per the report, the accused pre-planned the murder. The girl's fake identity proof with the name Kajal was deposited at the hotel during accommodation.

To further verify the information, The Logical Indian contacted Dharmendra Rathi, the Station Officer (SO) of the Piran Kaliyar area, who confirmed that the accused Gulzeb and the victim Ramsha belonged to the same religion and the case has no communal angle. He said, "The video went viral with a false communal angle. Due to some people who do not verify the information before posting, such incorrect information gets disseminated".

To conclude, the video of a girl's dead body found in a suitcase is viral with a false claim that it is a case of 'Love Jihad'. The video is viral with a false communal angle.

