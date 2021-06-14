Uttar Pradesh To Be Divided Into Three States? No, Viral Claim Is Fake

A message along with an image claiming that Uttar Pradesh will be divided into three states is doing the rounds on social media. The message claims that the central government has presented a proposal to divide the most populated state into three separate states- Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand. According to the viral message, Lucknow will be the capital of Uttar Pradesh with 20 districts. Gorakhpur will serve as Purvanchal's capital, with 23 districts. And Prayagraj will be the capital of Bundelkhand with 17 districts. The message also claims that UP's division will take place before the following year's Assembly elections.

The claim is viral on Facebook and Twitter.









The BJP's proposal or plan for the disintegration of UP may be good for the Awadh, Bundelkhand and Purvanchal region, but It should be very harmful for the Western Uttar Pradesh. Already, Lucknow is spending revenues from the richer west on the poorer east, and now they (3/5) — Syed Mohd Tayyab (@thepenoflawyer) June 12, 2021

Claim:



Uttar Pradesh will be divided into three states- Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand.

Fact Check:

The claim in the viral message is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team began the investigation by searching for related articles on Google with specific keywords, leading us to some credible sources.

The Uttar Pradesh government clarified on 12 June that the viral message and image is just a rumour and that there is no such proposal. Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Cabinet minister and spokesperson, said on 11 June that, "News of division of the state is fake and holds no ground". The Public Relations Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted that those spreading such rumours will be punished.

Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Public Relations Department of the Central Government, also clarified by tweeting that no such proposal has been made yet that the division of Uttar Pradesh should be done. All these rumours are fake, and there is no official verification of these pictures and lists. These are all fake, don't believe them.

एक खबर में दावा किया गया है कि केंद्र सरकार उत्तर प्रदेश को 2-3 हिस्सों में विभाजित करने और पूर्वांचल को अलग राज्य बनाने पर विचार कर रही है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फ़र्ज़ी है। केंद्र सरकार, उत्तर प्रदेश के अलग हिस्से करने से संबंधित कोई विचार नहीं कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/tKnKKrHJRA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 12, 2021

The same information on the trifurcation of Uttar Pradesh was shared on Facebook in September 2019 with the caption, "Uttar Pradesh will be divided into three states".

This information was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter in 2019.

Earlier in 2011, the BSP government led by then CM Mayawati proposed to divide Uttar Pradesh into four states– Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh. Since then, the rumours relating to UP's division keep emerging without any evident source.

Therefore, the viral post is Fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Videos Of Health Workers Administering Vaccine Through "Empty Syringes" Are Not From India