Videos Of Health Workers Administering Vaccine Through "Empty Syringes" Are Not From India

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process in India, videos of vaccination by "empty syringes" were shared on Facebook groups stating that the Nursing staff first administer a fake jab and then sell the actual vaccine in the Black Market.

The first video of a man in a blue t-shirt being injected with an empty syringe is the most viral of all the videos.

The video was circulated on social media with the caption "Watch closely... The injection is withdrawn without administering the vaccine!. So be alert, big racket in hospital in India, they are then selling it in black Mkt."



The Logical Indian team did a reverse image search, which confirmed that the viral video is originally from the National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico, and not from India.

Hospitals in India are administering fake jabs.

Using the InVid tool, we broke the video into keyframes and used one of the keyframes to do a reverse image search. Thus, we found that the video is of Mexico and was reported by a Colombia-based newspaper El Tiempo.

The video shows that the nurse is pretending to inject the jab into an elderly man at the National School of Biological Sciences in the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico.

The nurse has been removed from service, as confirmed by The Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Many other Media houses, including CNN, have also covered the story, stating that the incident took place on April 3, 2021, and was brought in the limelight on April 4 by a relative of the man, who was later vaccinated at the same place in the presence of his family.

The other video of an elderly woman wearing a dark-blue T-shirt is from the Brazilian city of Goiania, according to CBN Goiânia, and this took place on February 9.

The third video where an old lady can be seen in a white shirt is from Brazil. The incident was reported by Turnbackhoax, saying that the video was circulating on the Brazilian Website.





Conclusion:

All the articles and news stories prove that the claim is fake, and none of the videos is from India. Therefore, it can be concluded that the claim which states that health workers from India are using "Empty Syringe" to administer vaccines is false.

