Caste discrimination
Video Of Mob Brutally Thrashing A Man Is From Bihar Not Uttar Pradesh

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Video Of Mob Brutally Thrashing A Man Is From Bihar Not Uttar Pradesh

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Oct 2021 11:57 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is not related to Uttar Pradesh, but to Thana Bhabua, District Kaimur, Bihar.

A 45 seconds long, disturbing video is viral on social media where a group of people can be seen brutally thrashing a man while chanting Jai Shree Ram. The victim who people thrash can be seen covered in blood with severe injuries. In the viral video, a policeman can also be seen trying to stop people from beating the person. While sharing this video, people on social media tagged Yogi Adityanath and UP Police, indicating that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "देश बर्बादी की तरफ़ चल नही भाग रहा है अगर इस सत्य से कोई भाग रहा है तो वो देश की बर्बादी का कारण बन चुका है, #श्री_राम के नाम और बेगुनाहों का खून, वो दिन दूर नही जो अंधभक्ति मे लीन है उनका अपना घर बी इस आग की चपेट में आएगा | @myogiadityanath @Uppolice"

[English Translation: The country is not walking but running towards destruction. If someone is running away from this truth, then he has become the cause of the country's ruin, the name of Shri Ram and the blood of innocent people; the day is not far away when their own house will come under this fire. @myogiadityanath @Uppolice"]

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. You can see the video here.

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with different claims.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral is from Bhabua, Bihar.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a still image of the viral video in the news report of TV9 Hindi dated October 05 2019. According to the report, this incident is from Shivaji Chowk in Bhabua, Bihar. The son of a Bhabua's ward member shot a young man. The youth was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. At the same time, the local people beat up the accused. This made his condition critical. He was later admitted to Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Later the video of the incident surfaced, where a mob is seen beating the accused person while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Image Credit: TV9 Hindi

We also found a news report of India Today dated October 05, 2019. According to the report, the Police did a lathi charge to pacify the agitated people.

We also find a tweet of the UP Police fact check dated 29 September 2021 in which they denied the viral claim. They wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "वायरल वीडियो उत्तर प्रदेश से न होकर थाना भभुआ, जनपद कैमूर, बिहार से संबंधित है। कृपया पूर्ण सत्यापन के उपरान्त ही संबंधित राज्य को टैग करके ट्वीट करे."

[English Translation: The viral video is not related to Uttar Pradesh, but to Thana Bhabua, District Kaimur, Bihar. Please tweet by tagging the concerned state only after complete verification.]

Hence, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from Uttar Pradesh but from Bihar. The incident took place in September 2019 in the Bhabua, Kaimur district of Bihar. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old News Of Killing Of Ahmad Khan, Who Captured Abhinandan Varthaman, Shared As Recent

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
UttarPradesh 
Mob Lynching 
Bihar 
Ward Councilor 
Jai Sri Ram 

