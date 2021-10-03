All section
Old News Of Killing Of Ahmad Khan, Who Captured Abhinandan Varthaman, Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Old News Of Killing Of Ahmad Khan, Who Captured Abhinandan Varthaman, Shared As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  3 Oct 2021 12:50 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Ahmad Khan, the Pakistani Commando who played a vital role in the detainment of Abhinandan Varthaman, was shot by the Indian Army on 17 August 2019.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan on 27 February 2019 and was released after two days on 1 March 2019. At that time, several photos from the entire episode surfaced on the internet. In one such picture of Wg Cdr, a Pakistani official stood behind him and was identified as Ahmad Khan, a Pakistan Army Special Service Group Naib Subedar.

The same picture has revived, claiming that the Indian Army has recently killed Commando Ahmad Khan, who played a vital role in Abhinandan Varthaman's detainment.

The photo is viral on social media with a Hindi caption, "हमारे अभिनन्दन की गर्दन पकड़ने वाले अहमद खान को भारतीय सेना ने ठोक दिया।"

[English translation- Ahmed Khan, who held the neck of our Abhinandan, was knocked down by the Indian Army.]


The photo is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit:
Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Ahmad Khan, the Pakistani Commando who played a vital role in the detainment of IAF Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman, has recently been killed by the Indian Army.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Pakistani Commando Ahmad Khan was killed on 17 August 2019 by the Indian Army.

We conducted a keyword search on Google using "Pakistani Commando Ahmad Khan" and "Ahmad Khan killed". It led us to several media reports that covered the killing of Ahmad Khan, a Pakistan Army Special Service Group subedar who played a vital role in the detainment of IAF Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman.

According to the Hindustan Times report of 20 August 2019, Ahmad Khan was killed by the Indian Army in the Nakyal sector of the Line of Control (LoC) when he was trying to facilitate infiltrators into India.

We conducted a keyword search on YouTube using the exact keywords. It led us to a video report by Lallantop, published on 22 August 2019. The video's description read, "According to IANS, Ahmed khan, who was part of Abhinandan's arrest in Pakistan, was killed in firing by the Indian Army. He got killed while he was trying to facilitate infiltration in India".

Online news website Kerala Kaumudi also used the same viral image back in 2019 in their news report. The headline of the news report reads, "Ahmed Khan behind the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan killed."

Image Credit: Kerala Kaumudi

Dawn, the oldest English-language newspaper in Pakistan, on 19 August 2019, carried a picture of uniformed men laying floral wreaths on the grave of Ahmad Khan, the Naib Subedar of Pakistan's Special Services Group. The photo was captioned, "Ahmed Khan embraced martyrdom in Keel sector during unprovoked firing by the Indian army."

Image Credit: Dawn

So, we conclude that Ahmad Khan was shot dead by the Indian Army in 2019. Thus, his photo is viral with a false claim that Ahmad Khan has been killed recently.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Misreported That Captain Amarinder Singh Removed 'Congress' From His Twitter Bio

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
