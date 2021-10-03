Old News Of Killing Of Ahmad Khan, Who Captured Abhinandan Varthaman, Shared As Recent

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan on 27 February 2019 and was released after two days on 1 March 2019. At that time, several photos from the entire episode surfaced on the internet. In one such picture of Wg Cdr, a Pakistani official stood behind him and was identified as Ahmad Khan, a Pakistan Army Special Service Group Naib Subedar.

The same picture has revived, claiming that the Indian Army has recently killed Commando Ahmad Khan, who played a vital role in Abhinandan Varthaman's detainment.

The photo is viral on social media with a Hindi caption, "हमारे अभिनन्दन की गर्दन पकड़ने वाले अहमद खान को भारतीय सेना ने ठोक दिया।"

[English translation- Ahmed Khan, who held the neck of our Abhinandan, was knocked down by the Indian Army.]





The photo is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Ahmad Khan, the Pakistani Commando who played a vital role in the detainment of IAF Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman, has recently been killed by the Indian Army.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Pakistani Commando Ahmad Khan was killed on 17 August 2019 by the Indian Army.

We conducted a keyword search on Google using "Pakistani Commando Ahmad Khan" and "Ahmad Khan killed". It led us to several media reports that covered the killing of Ahmad Khan, a Pakistan Army Special Service Group subedar who played a vital role in the detainment of IAF Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman.

According to the Hindustan Times report of 20 August 2019, Ahmad Khan was killed by the Indian Army in the Nakyal sector of the Line of Control (LoC) when he was trying to facilitate infiltrators into India.

We conducted a keyword search on YouTube using the exact keywords. It led us to a video report by Lallantop, published on 22 August 2019. The video's description read, "According to IANS, Ahmed khan, who was part of Abhinandan's arrest in Pakistan, was killed in firing by the Indian Army. He got killed while he was trying to facilitate infiltration in India".

Online news website Kerala Kaumudi also used the same viral image back in 2019 in their news report. The headline of the news report reads, "Ahmed Khan behind the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan killed."

Dawn, the oldest English-language newspaper in Pakistan, on 19 August 2019, carried a picture of uniformed men laying floral wreaths on the grave of Ahmad Khan, the Naib Subedar of Pakistan's Special Services Group. The photo was captioned, "Ahmed Khan embraced martyrdom in Keel sector during unprovoked firing by the Indian army."



So, we conclude that Ahmad Khan was shot dead by the Indian Army in 2019. Thus, his photo is viral with a false claim that Ahmad Khan has been killed recently.

