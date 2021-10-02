Media Outlets Misreported That Captain Amarinder Singh Removed 'Congress' From His Twitter Bio

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, announced on 30 September that he is going to resign from Indian National Congress (INC) but would not join Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Soon after, several Indian media outlets reported that Amarinder Singh has removed 'Congress' from his Twitter bio.

Indian media outlets like NDTV, Scroll, Hindustan Times, Zee News, Republic Bharat and India TV reported that Amarinder Singh dropped 'Congress' from his Twitter bio after announcing that he will quit INC.









Claim:

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, removed 'Congress' from his Twitter bio.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Captain Amarinder Singh never mentioned 'Congress' in his Twitter bio even when serving as the CM of Punjab.

We analysed the online archive of his Twitter profile using the web archives website Wayback Machine and found that he never mentioned 'Congress' in his Twitter bio.

The web archives website Wayback Machine show that on 28 September 2021, Amarinder Singh's Twitter bio read, "Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State".

The web archives website Wayback Machine shows that on 17 September 2021, one day before Amarinder Singh resigned from the position of the Chief Minister of Punjab, his Twitter bio read, "Chief Minister of Punjab and a Military historian".

We analysed the online archive of his Twitter profile till the beginning of the year 2021 and found that it remained the same as on 15 September 2021, right before his resignation.









Presently, on 2 October, Amarinder Singh's Twitter bio read, "Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State".

The WebQoof team of the Quint contacted Raveen Thukral, the media adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh. Raveen Thukral denied the news reports, "Earlier, it was chief minister of Punjab and military historian and the day he resigned, it was basically changed. No 'Congress' has been removed".

So, to sum up, Captain Amarinder Singh never mentioned 'Congress' in his Twitter bio even when serving as the CM of Punjab. Several Indian media outlets misreported that he had removed 'Congress' from his Twitter bio.

