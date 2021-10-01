Old Image Of Myanmar Being Shared Linking To Assam's Undocumented Migrants

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, two people were killed, allegedly by police bullets, during Assam's Eviction Drive at Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district. The Assam Police had undertaken a controversial drive to clear 77,000 bighas of land and evict the Bengali-speaking illegal Muslim settlers in the region. Later, a video surfaced showing a villager with a stick running towards police officers who were dressed in riot gears, armed with sticks and weapons. Policemen fired on the villager. The villager can be seen lying dead with a bullet wound in his chest, being kicked by a man carrying a camera.

Against the backdrop of this incident, a picture of people, including women and children, sitting near the banks of some drain is going viral on social media. While sharing this image, people are claiming that these are the illegal migrants who entered Assam.

BJP leader and former Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ravinder Gupta, also shared this image on Twitter with the same claim. While sharing this picture he wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "देश के लोगों को जो नौकरियां चाहिए वो घुसपैठिये ले जाते, अनाज वह भी उनको मिलता है जो देश की सुरक्षा को तोड़ने का काम करते हैं। भाजपा की सरकार देश को घुसपैठियों से मुक्त करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रही है, कांग्रेस पार्टी हमें रोक नहीं सकती-HM #घुसपैठियों_से_असम_मुक्त_हो."

[English Translation: The jobs that the people of the country want are taken by the infiltrators, the grains are also given to those who work to break the country's security. BJP government is moving towards freeing the country from infiltrators, Congress party cannot stop us.#HMIntrudersFreeAssam]

This image is viral on social media with different captions.

Claim:

The people seen in this picture are illegal migrants from Assam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Myanmar.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found that this image has been on the internet since 2018. Dawn news on 28 September 2018 used this image in their report regarding Rohingyas Muslims living in Myanmar. They had credited AFP for this photograph back then.

We also found this image on websites like Pinterest, OneIndia, Dawn Urdu, yanmarCrimes.com, Daily Mail etc. However, in all the reports, this photo has been described as from Myanmar only.

Hence, it is evident from our investigation that this photo is from the year 2017 and is from Myanmar, when lakhs of Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee after the attack by the army there. Hence, the viral claim is false.

