Caste discrimination
Old Image Of Myanmar Being Shared Linking To Assams Undocumented Migrants

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Image Of Myanmar Being Shared Linking To Assam's Undocumented Migrants

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Assam,  1 Oct 2021 11:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that this image is from the year 2017 and is from Myanmar, when lakhs of Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee after the attack by the army there.

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, two people were killed, allegedly by police bullets, during Assam's Eviction Drive at Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district. The Assam Police had undertaken a controversial drive to clear 77,000 bighas of land and evict the Bengali-speaking illegal Muslim settlers in the region. Later, a video surfaced showing a villager with a stick running towards police officers who were dressed in riot gears, armed with sticks and weapons. Policemen fired on the villager. The villager can be seen lying dead with a bullet wound in his chest, being kicked by a man carrying a camera.

Against the backdrop of this incident, a picture of people, including women and children, sitting near the banks of some drain is going viral on social media. While sharing this image, people are claiming that these are the illegal migrants who entered Assam.

BJP leader and former Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ravinder Gupta, also shared this image on Twitter with the same claim. While sharing this picture he wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "देश के लोगों को जो नौकरियां चाहिए वो घुसपैठिये ले जाते, अनाज वह भी उनको मिलता है जो देश की सुरक्षा को तोड़ने का काम करते हैं। भाजपा की सरकार देश को घुसपैठियों से मुक्त करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रही है, कांग्रेस पार्टी हमें रोक नहीं सकती-HM #घुसपैठियों_से_असम_मुक्त_हो."

[English Translation: The jobs that the people of the country want are taken by the infiltrators, the grains are also given to those who work to break the country's security. BJP government is moving towards freeing the country from infiltrators, Congress party cannot stop us.#HMIntrudersFreeAssam]

This image is viral on social media with different captions.

Claim:

The people seen in this picture are illegal migrants from Assam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Myanmar.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found that this image has been on the internet since 2018. Dawn news on 28 September 2018 used this image in their report regarding Rohingyas Muslims living in Myanmar. They had credited AFP for this photograph back then.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Dawn

We also found this image on websites like Pinterest, OneIndia, Dawn Urdu, yanmarCrimes.com, Daily Mail etc. However, in all the reports, this photo has been described as from Myanmar only.

Image Credit: MyanmarCrimes.com

Hence, it is evident from our investigation that this photo is from the year 2017 and is from Myanmar, when lakhs of Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee after the attack by the army there. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Credited Muslims For His Success? Viral Screengrab Of Jansatta Is Morphed!

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Assam 
Rohingya 
Muslims 
Myanmar 
Illegal Migrants 
BJP 

