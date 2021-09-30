Shah Rukh Khan Credited Muslims For His Success? Viral Screengrab Of Jansatta Is Morphed!

A screengrab of an article purportedly published by Jansatta, the Hindi newspaper of the Indian Express Group, is viral on social media claiming that actor Shahrukh Khan credited Muslims for his success in the film industry.

The article is headlined in Hindi, "एक मुसलमान ही दूसरे मुसलमान को बना सकता है: शाहरूख खान".

[English Translation: Only a Muslim can make another Muslim successful: Shahrukh Khan.]

The headline is followed by a subtext in Hindi, "आज मैं अगर सुपरस्टार हूँ तो सबसे बड़ा वाला थैंक उन हमारे मुस्लिम भाइयों को हैं जिन्होंने गरीब होने के बाद भी सिर्फ़ हम खान्स की फिल्में देखी! हमारा इस्लाम भी इसी मुस्लिम भाईचारे की पैरवी करता है।"

[English Translation: Today, if I am a superstar, then the biggest thanks go to our Muslim brothers who, despite being poor, only watched the films of we Khans! Our Islam also advocates this Muslim brotherhood.]





The screengrab is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

शाहरुख का हिंदुओं के मुंह पर, एक और करारा थप्पड़



शाहरुख खान ने कहा :आज मै सुपर स्टार हूं तो इसका सबसे बड़ा धन्यवाद उन मेरे मुस्लिम भाइयों को जाता जिन्होंने गरीब होने के बावजूद हम खान ब्रदर्स की फिल्में देखी



अभी भी जो हिन्दू इस खान गैंग को अपना हीरो मानते हैं वो DNA चेक करवा लें — Pooja…..TAF (@Pooja_0000) September 28, 2021





Claim:

Jansatta published a report where Shahrukh Khan credited Muslims for his success.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Jansatta did not publish any such news.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet using the headline of the article in the viral screengrab. We could not find any such statement made by Shahrukh Khan, which Jansatta or any other media outlet covered.

While going through the viral screengrab on social media, we came across a clarification issued by the official Twitter handle of Jansatta.

The handle posted the viral screengrab on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "ये जनसत्ता के नाम से कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, पर बता दें कि यह पूरी तरह फर्जी है। ऐसी कोई खबर जनसत्ता पर नहीं लगी है।"

[English translation: Some people are sharing this on social media in the name of Jansatta, but let us tell you that it is entirely fake. No such news has come to the public.]

ये जनसत्ता के नाम से कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, पर बता दें कि यह पूरी तरह फर्जी है। ऐसी कोई खबर जनसत्ता पर नहीं लगी है। pic.twitter.com/CvzCKYAtFC — Jansatta (@Jansatta) September 29, 2021

We also compared the viral screengrab with a Jansatta article in mobile view. We found that Jansatta uses different templates and fonts of the subtext beneath the headline.

Image comparison of viral photo and mobile view of Jansatta

Thus the viral screengrab is morphed. Shahrukh Khan did not make any such statement that Jansatta or any other media outlet covered.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

