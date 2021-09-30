All section
Caste discrimination
Shah Rukh Khan Credited Muslims For His Success? Viral Screengrab Of Jansatta Is Morphed!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Shah Rukh Khan Credited Muslims For His Success? Viral Screengrab Of Jansatta Is Morphed!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  30 Sep 2021 11:55 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An article purportedly published by Jansatta claims that Shahrukh Khan credited Muslims for his success in the film industry. The article is being shared on social media with a communal narrative. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the newspaper clip.

A screengrab of an article purportedly published by Jansatta, the Hindi newspaper of the Indian Express Group, is viral on social media claiming that actor Shahrukh Khan credited Muslims for his success in the film industry.

The article is headlined in Hindi, "एक मुसलमान ही दूसरे मुसलमान को बना सकता है: शाहरूख खान".

[English Translation: Only a Muslim can make another Muslim successful: Shahrukh Khan.]

The headline is followed by a subtext in Hindi, "आज मैं अगर सुपरस्टार हूँ तो सबसे बड़ा वाला थैंक उन हमारे मुस्लिम भाइयों को हैं जिन्होंने गरीब होने के बाद भी सिर्फ़ हम खान्स की फिल्में देखी! हमारा इस्लाम भी इसी मुस्लिम भाईचारे की पैरवी करता है।"

[English Translation: Today, if I am a superstar, then the biggest thanks go to our Muslim brothers who, despite being poor, only watched the films of we Khans! Our Islam also advocates this Muslim brotherhood.]


The screengrab is viral on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit:
Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Jansatta published a report where Shahrukh Khan credited Muslims for his success.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Jansatta did not publish any such news.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet using the headline of the article in the viral screengrab. We could not find any such statement made by Shahrukh Khan, which Jansatta or any other media outlet covered.

While going through the viral screengrab on social media, we came across a clarification issued by the official Twitter handle of Jansatta.

The handle posted the viral screengrab on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "ये जनसत्ता के नाम से कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, पर बता दें कि यह पूरी तरह फर्जी है। ऐसी कोई खबर जनसत्ता पर नहीं लगी है।"

[English translation: Some people are sharing this on social media in the name of Jansatta, but let us tell you that it is entirely fake. No such news has come to the public.]

We also compared the viral screengrab with a Jansatta article in mobile view. We found that Jansatta uses different templates and fonts of the subtext beneath the headline.

Image comparison of viral photo and mobile view of Jansatta

Thus the viral screengrab is morphed. Shahrukh Khan did not make any such statement that Jansatta or any other media outlet covered.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of People Thrashing A Rape Accused Shared With A False Communal Spin

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Shah Rukh Khan 
Bollywood 
Jansatta 
Muslims 
Morphed Image 

