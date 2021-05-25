Many social media users are claiming that Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man named Naved Alam for picking up unclaimed corpses from crematoriums and throwing the picked dead bodies in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The post reads, "UP Police arrests Naved Alam who picked up unclaimed corpses from crematoriums & dug out buried dead bodies & then threw it in River Ganga to defame Yogi ji & Modi ji."

**** BIG TOOLKIT EXPOSED ****



UP Police arrests Naved Alam who picked up unclaimed corpses from crematoriums & dug out buried dead bodies & then threw it in River Ganga to defame Yogi ji & Modi ji. #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath — Mayank Jindal (TC) (@MJ_007Club) May 23, 2021

The post is widely being shared on Facebook.





The post is also viral on Twitter.

मुर्दा घर में पड़े लावारिस लाशों को पैसे देकर उठाया गया और नदियों में बहाया गया....

दफन किए हुए शवों को खोदकर गंगा नदी में फेंकने वाले नावेद आलम को यूपी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है🤔#टूलकिट — Vineett bhargava (विनीत भार्गव) (@Vineetbhargava9) May 22, 2021

Claim:

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man named Naved Alam for intentionally throwing dead bodies in River Ganga.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for media reports about the arrest of Naved Alam in Uttar Pradesh for throwing corpses in river Ganga but did not find any result about the same.

At a stretch of over 1140 km of river Ganga, approximately 2000 dead bodies were found floating in the river in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

The link to the article can be here

Many other media organizations also published the report. While Navneet Sehgal, IAS Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh denied media reports of 2,000 corpses of possible coronavirus victims on River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and adjacent state, Bihar. Sehgal told Reuters, "We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then." He also said that some riverside villages did not cremate their dead due to Hindu traditions during some periods of religious significance.



According to a report by The Indian Express, published on May 17, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed district officials, senior police officers, and Panchayati Raj officials that the practice of throwing bodies in the river after death, must stop and that funds must be given to poor families to cremate their family members. The report also says that the reasons for bodies found floating in the rivers are lack of money, traditional rituals, and fear of Covid getting spread through dead bodies. The report does not mention anything about bodies being thrown in the river to demean PM Modi or CM Yogi.

Sky News also tweeted drone footage of the bank of river Ganga where a mass grave is seen. In the same video, people can be seen carrying corpse for burial. The video is shared with the caption, "Drone footage shows hundreds of graves along the banks of the River Ganges in India. Many of those buried are thought to have died from #COVID19."

Drone footage shows hundreds of graves along the banks of the River Ganges in India. Many of those buried are thought to have died from #COVID19.



Drone footage shows hundreds of graves along the banks of the River Ganges in India. Many of those buried are thought to have died from #COVID19.

Alt News contacted Aditya Tiwari, one of the correspondents of Dainik Bhaskar who broke the story of dead bodies floating in river Ganga. Tiwari said, "In our report, we covered an area of 1140 km and counted over 2,000 dead bodies. As per my knowledge, as of May 24, UP police has not arrested a person named Naved Alam for dumping dead bodies in Ganga as suggested on social media."

