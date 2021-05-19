Fact Check

Old Video Of Ammonia Gas Leakage Shared As Oxygen Wastage In Rajasthan

An old video of Ammonia gas leaking from a tanker has gone viral with a claim that oxygen is being wasted in Rajasthan to defame the central govt. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verifies the video.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 May 2021 12:11 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Old Video Of Ammonia Gas Leakage Shared As Oxygen Wastage In Rajasthan

Image Credit: The Times of India

A video is viral on social media in which gas is seen leaking from a tanker. People are claiming that the video is of Oxygen being wasted in Rajasthan. Netizens claim that the Congress-led Rajasthan government is intentionally wasting oxygen to create an artificial oxygen crisis and hence trying to defame the Central government for the same.

Netizens share the video with a caption that reads in English as, "Oxygen is being wasted in Rajasthan's Jaipur, because Congress government taken more oxygen than required from Central government, now they do not have space enough oxygen to store so they are wasting oxygen."

The video is viral on Twitter.

The video is also viral on Facebook.


Claim:

The video is of oxygen being wasted in Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes using the InVid tool and then did a reverse image search with one of the keyframes. The Yandex reverse image search led to a YouTube channel, Rk chandel borkhandi, where the video was published on July 25, 2020. The title of the video read in English as "A shocking incident happened in Jaipur at a road near Hawa Mahal due to seal breaking of a tanker."

Taking a hint, we did a keyword search and found the incident was also reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to the article, a tanker filled with ammonia collided with the roof of Prahladpura railway underpasses on Tonk road. Around 10 fire-brigade vehicles were used to control the leak.

Patrike also reported about the incident sharing a video that resembles the viral video.

The Quint spoke to a local reporter who said, "Since the height of the tanker was more than that of the underpass, the tanker's walve hit the underpass and hence the gas started leaking out of the tanker."

Hence, an old video of ammonia leakage has gone viral as oxygen-wastage in Rajasthan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The video is of oxygen being wasted in Rajasthan.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

