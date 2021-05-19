Old Video Of Ammonia Gas Leakage Shared As Oxygen Wastage In Rajasthan

A video is viral on social media in which gas is seen leaking from a tanker. People are claiming that the video is of Oxygen being wasted in Rajasthan. Netizens claim that the Congress-led Rajasthan government is intentionally wasting oxygen to create an artificial oxygen crisis and hence trying to defame the Central government for the same.

Netizens share the video with a caption that reads in English as, "Oxygen is being wasted in Rajasthan's Jaipur, because Congress government taken more oxygen than required from Central government, now they do not have space enough oxygen to store so they are wasting oxygen."

The video is viral on Twitter.

The video is also viral on Facebook.





The video is of oxygen being wasted in Rajasthan.

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes using the InVid tool and then did a reverse image search with one of the keyframes. The Yandex reverse image search led to a YouTube channel, Rk chandel borkhandi, where the video was published on July 25, 2020. The title of the video read in English as "A shocking incident happened in Jaipur at a road near Hawa Mahal due to seal breaking of a tanker."

Taking a hint, we did a keyword search and found the incident was also reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to the article, a tanker filled with ammonia collided with the roof of Prahladpura railway underpasses on Tonk road. Around 10 fire-brigade vehicles were used to control the leak.

Patrike also reported about the incident sharing a video that resembles the viral video.

The Quint spoke to a local reporter who said, "Since the height of the tanker was more than that of the underpass, the tanker's walve hit the underpass and hence the gas started leaking out of the tanker."

Hence, an old video of ammonia leakage has gone viral as oxygen-wastage in Rajasthan.

