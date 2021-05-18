Fact Check

Old Video Shared As Israeli Police Killing Palestinian Boy Amid Recent Conflict

An old video of a policeman strangulating a child in Sweden is shared as Israel's atrocities against Palestine. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verifies the video.

18 May 2021
A video is going viral on social media in which a police officer is seen strangling a child, while the child can be heard saying a Muslim prayer. The video is viral with a claim that the Israeli policeman has strangled a Palestinian child amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The video is captioned, "An Israeli police man strangles a palestinian Child to death on saturday during the protest of US embassy move to the Jerusalem. The innocent boy even read Kalima e shahadat before dying. Pls make this video viral so that it reaches all the media."

The video is widely shared on Facebook.


The video is also widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is of an Israeli policeman strangling a Palestinian child.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into separate keyframes using InVid tools and did a Google reverse image search. The reverse image search led us to a website Teyit.org, where the screenshot of the video along with the video was published. The article was published on December 27, 2017. The article also has the viral video embedded in it. The article debunked a similar claim which was also viral in 2017; that the Israeli Police Officer strangulated a Palestinian child to death.

The article says, 'This video shows a private security guard taking a Muslim child into custody in Sweden's Malmö city on February 6, 2015. The video can be seen in its entirety on Sydsvenskan Newspaper's Youtube channel, also images taken by another eyewitness can be found here."


Another website, DaoMuslims published about the incident on February 10, 2015. According to the site, a 9-year Muslim boy was strangled by a security guard in Sweden. The security guard said that the boy took the train without a ticket.

The incident was also reported by Local Se and Independent.

Hence an old video from Sweden is being shared as Israeli police killing Palestinian boy.

Claim Review: The viral video is of an Israeli policeman strangling a Palestinian child.
Claimed By :  social media
Fact Check: False
