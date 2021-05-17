Old Video Goes Viral As Palestinians Faking Injuries To Portray Israel In A Bad Light

A video is being circulated with respect to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, in which one can see children's faces are coloured with red paint. The later part of the video shows that make-up is done in a way that looks like injuries. This video is being shared with a different caption but all claiming that Palestinian's are faking injuries to get sympathy from the world and show Israel in a bad light.

The video is widely shared on Twitter.

Palestinians in Gaza daub fake blood and paint fake wounds on children to gain global sympathy and make Israel look evil. US-backed terrorist groups, including ISIS, did the exact same thing in Syria to make the Assad Govt look bad. This will be seen in Kashmir too one day. pic.twitter.com/hAq9XHWEZs — Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) May 14, 2021









The video is also viral on Facebook.





The viral video is of Palestinians faking injuries to show atrocities done by Israel.

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and did a reverse image search with one of the keyframes. Yandex reverse image search led to a website Yapfiles.ru, where the same video was published on April 9, 2017. In this video, no texts were overlayed, unlike the one in the viral video. Thus, the video is old and unassociated with current Israel Palestine conflict.





The video also went viral in 2018, when conspiracy theory erupted that the video is of anti-Bashar Assad activists faking injuries to accuse the Syrian government of committing atrocities. Then, France 24-The Observers had tweeted debunking the conspiracy theory lying around the video. The Observers tweeted, "There's a new conspiracy theory those pictures of wounded people in #EasternGhouta are just actors wearing make up."

There's a new conspiracy theory those pictures of wounded people in #EasternGhouta are just actors wearing make up. We explain where these pictures actually come from... https://t.co/CMZkXJpTp9 pic.twitter.com/f9CIuku9Zg — The Observers (@Observers) March 2, 2018

According to The Observers, the video is of a group of young Palestinians who are interested in make-up and cinema special effects. The original report was published by a Palestinian website The Gaza Post on February 25, 2017.

According to The Observers, 'The members of the group explained they are setting up a company specializing in cinema make-up and special effects and that the company is the first one of its kind in Gaza.'

TRT had also aired the same video in a report where it spoke about a female makeup artist Mariam Salah, who made it into the Palestinian film industry traditionally run by men. The video was aired with the TRT presenter saying, "While on a film set in the Gaza strip, makeup artist Mariam Salah is creating horrific-looking injuries on actors taking part in a project by French charity Doctors of the World. They hope to raise awareness of the dangers faced by Gaza residents."

The video was also fact-check by Snopes on July 24, 2018.

Hence, an old video of a make-up artist doing make-up has gone viral as Palestinians faking atrocities against Israel.

What Is Happening in Gaza?

Clashes erupted between Israel and Palestine at the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan when Israeli police placed barriers outside the Old City's Damascus Gate, a popular gathering place after the evening prayers during the holy month. Palestinians removed the barriers but then protests escalated. Palestinian families were threatened eviction from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. This conflict has killed 192 people in Gaza, including 58 children and 10 people in Israel, including two children at the time of reporting.

