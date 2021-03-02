Fact Check: Video Of A Police Personnel Thrashed In UP's Mall Shared With Communal Angle

Social media users are sharing a video in which a man is being thrashed by a group of people. The video is viral with a claim that the man being beaten in the video is Muslim police personnel who tried shoplifting. The post is viral with the caption, "A movie was made of Salim in Lucknow: Soldier Salim who went to the mall was beaten over the allegations of shoplifting. He was caught wearing three stolen shirts beneath his uniform. Jihad in all places and all forms."

The video is viral on Facebook.





The post is also rife on Twitter.

Claim:

The man in the video is Muslim police personnel who tried to steal from the mall.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'Police officer beaten in mall, uttar pradesh', and found a video published by India Ahead on its YouTube channel on February 26, 2021. The man in the video was a police personnel who was beaten by the crowd for shoplifting. People also alleged that the cop was drunk.

A report by Nav Bharat Times confirmed that a police constable in Uttar Pradesh was caught stealing shirts. He was beaten by the crowd and later handed over to the police.

Amar Ujala reported, a police constable, Adesh Kumar went to VMart mall and after wandering for some time, he went into the trial room and wore three shirts under his uniform. At the gate, a siren alerted the authorities of V-Mart who caught him and started beating him.

The Quint contacted SHO Dinesh Kumar Bisht at the Hussainganj Police Station, who confirmed that the constable in the viral video is indeed Adesh Kumar, who was posted at the police lines. Dinesh Kumar also stated that Adesh was suspended but the matter is still under investigation and the allegations of stealing have not been confirmed yet. He also informed that the charges have also been filed against the employees of the mall for beating up the constable.

Hence, the police constable seen in the viral video does not have a Muslim name as claimed by many netizens.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Of Police Lathi-charging At People Goes Viral As Current Amravati Lockdown