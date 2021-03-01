Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video Of Police Lathi-charging At People Goes Viral As Current Amravati Lockdown

A video of police thrashing common people has gone viral with a caption hinting it to be of recent Amravati lockdown. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 March 2021 1:03 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Screengrab

Social media users are sharing a video of police lathi-charging at common people. The video is being shared with claims of it belonging to the current lockdown in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Amravati went under lockdown from February 22, after the district emerged as one of Maharashtra's hotspots in the fresh coronavirus wave. Later on February 27, the government extended the lockdown till March 8. In context to this, the video is viral with a sarcastic caption, "Mahaprasad has started in Amravati, Go and enjoy Mahaprasad in Amravati."

Claim:

The video is of the recent lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati.

Fact Check:

On breaking the video into several keyframes and then doing a reverse image search, we found many social media users published the same video in March 2020.

A YouTube channel, Vadaplli studios published the video on March 25, 2020. Another YouTube channel, True Time media, also published the same video on March 25, 2020. Hence, the video is old and not associated with recent protest.

A video published on the YouTube channel, Level20Backpack mentioned that the video is of Rajkamal Chowk, Amravati.

In the video, a shop named Assam tea centre is visible. When we searched for Assam tea centre, we found the same image as visible in the video was available on Just Dial. As provided by Just Dial, the shop's location is, 'Mahanagar Palika Complex, Rajkamal Chowk, Rajkamal Square, Amravati'.

Screengrab of viral video


Image of Assam Tea Centre as present on Just Dial.

Geo 360 degree Google Streetview shows that the viral video is from Amravati.


Hence, the viral video is from Amravati but from the 2020 lockdown and not the recent lockdown.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

