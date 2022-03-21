All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP Police Thrashed Youths For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Police Thrashed Youths For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  21 March 2022 12:38 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh, where Police thrashed a boy for chanting Pro-Pakistan slogans. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of two policemen brutally thrashing a young boy is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the policemen can be seen hitting a boy mercilessly with a stick while the boy is requesting them to stop. It is being claimed that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh, where police brutally thrashed a boy for chanting Pro-Pakistan slogans.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, ""पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद" के नारे लगाने वाले के बाद योगी जी की पुलिस नारे लगाने वाले की मरम्त करती हुई."

[English Translation: Yogi Ji's police beating the sloganeer after he raised the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad".]

Another user wrote, "अपने एक वोट की कीमत देखिए.! उत्तर प्रदेश में..पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने के बाद यूपी पुलिस सबक सिखाते हुऐ.! पूरे देश में योगीजी जैसी सरकार हो.? जयहिंद..जयभारत."

[English Translation: Look at the value of your one vote. In Uttar Pradesh, UP Police is teaching this guy a lesson.! There should be a government like Yogiji in the whole country. Jai Hind]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Uttar Pradesh Police thrashed a boy for chanting Pro-Pakistan slogans.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search during the initial investigation. It led us to a report of Breaking Tube, a local UP news portal dated 06 May 2021. The still of the viral video can be seen in the thumbnail of the report. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "चंदौली: चोरी के आरोप में चौकी प्रभारी और कांस्टेबल ने बच्चों को बेरहमी से पीटा, Video देख SP ने दोनों को किया निलंबित." [English Translation: Chandauli: Outpost in-charge and constable brutally beat up children on theft charges. SP suspended both after watching THE video]. According to the report, the viral incident occurred in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, where police brutally thrashed three minors on theft charges.

Image Credit: Breaking Tube

We then did a keyword search and found the still of the viral video in the report of Amar Ujala dated 02 May 2021. According to the report, Abhay Ram, a resident of Mathela village of Balua police station area, has a mobile shop at Sarai Pulia. Three minor boys from the village entered the shop during the curfew and tried to steal by breaking the door. However, they were caught by the shop owner and handed over to the police. Kailavar outpost in-charge Shivanand Verma reached the spot along with the policemen. The outpost in charge thrashed the three boys with a cane. During this, someone present at the spot made this video which went viral on social media. After the video went viral, Chandauli Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar suspended the outpost in-charge Shivanand Verma and constable Dilip Kumar.

We also found this video in a video report of The Times of India. Here one can see similar footage as seen in the viral video.

On searching more, we found a tweet of Chandauli Police in which they refuted the viral claim. While replying to a user, they wrote a caption which reads in English, "The case is more than a year old in which departmental action has been taken by suspending both the policemen at the time due to the inhuman treatment done to the child. Please refrain from circulating anything without full facts and clear information".

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, where two policemen brutally thrashed three minors over allegations of theft. Later, two cops were suspended due to inhumane treatment done to the minors. It has nothing to do with Pakistan or slogan raising, as the caption of the viral video claims. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Muslims Threatened Hindu Residents To Sell Their Flats In Bhavnagar, Gujarat? No, Viral Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
UttarPradesh 
UPPolice 
Slogans 
Pakistan Zindabad 
old video 
Chandauli 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X