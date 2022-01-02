Old Video Of UP Police Hitting A Pregnant Woman Viral As Recent

On December 04, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh police carried out a lathi charge on around 69,000 assistant teachers who were taking out candle march in Lucknow, reported India TV. The teachers were protesting against the recruitment issues in government schools and were taking a candle march towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. The police lathi-charged them. Opposition leaders Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi, condemned the incident.

In the same backdrop, a video is viral on social media claiming that the UP Police assaulted a pregnant woman. The video has gone viral with claims stating that the UP Police hit the woman on her stomach.

The video is viral with Hindi caption that reads, "जाहिलों नौकरी मत दो लेकिन गर्भवती लड़कियों के पेट पर लाठी तो मत मारो: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी कहते है कि प्रदेश में इतनी नौकरियां है कि योग्य उम्मीदवार नही मिलते और जब योग्य बी एड अभ्यार्थी नोकरी मागि तो गर्भवती स्त्री के पेट पर योगी पुलिस ने लाठी मारी."



[English Translation: Don't give jobs but don't hit pregnant girls with sticks on their stomachs: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ji says that there are so many jobs in the state that qualified candidates are not available. And when a qualified B.Ed candidate asked for a job, the Yogi police hit the pregnant woman with a stick.]

Claim:

UP police hit pregnant lady candidate of BEd-TET, part of the protest taken out by teachers.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2018.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search, and it led us to a YouTube video uploaded on December 12 2018. The title of the video reads in Hindi, योगी सरकार की पुलिस ने शिक्षक भर्ती आंदोलनकारी गर्भवती महिला के पेट पर मारी लाठी...

[English Translation: Yogi government's police hit a lathi on the stomach of a pregnant woman, a teacher recruitment agitator...]

We did not get much info from this video. However, this upload indicates that the video isn't recent and dates back to 2018.

On doing a keyword search, we found the stills of the viral video in a report of The Quint Hindi dated September 05 2018. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "लखनऊ में पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज, गर्भवती महिला के पेट पर लगी लाठी" [English Translation: Police lathi-charged in Lucknow, Hits lathi on pregnant woman's stomach.]

According to the report, BEd and UP TET 2011 pass candidates were protesting, asking for their appointment. During the protest, they took out the march from Eco Garden to the Vidhan Sabha. When the agitators reached the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, the police stopped them. During this, there was a scuffle between the policemen and the candidates. Later, the police lathi-charged the candidates to disperse them. During this lathi charge, UP police hit the pregnant woman in the stomach, after which her health deteriorated.

According to the report of OneIndia dated September 06, 2018, People among the agitators helped the pregnant lady and was taken to the hospital in a police jeep. Many other candidates were also injured during this lathi charge.





During our investigation, we also found a tweet by UPPoliceFactCheck in which they debunked the viral claim. They wrote that the viral video is 2 years old and asked users to not spread misleading content without verification.

Our investigation shows that the viral video claiming UP police hitting a pregnant woman with sticks is not from recent but from 2018. UP Police also debunked the viral claim, and hence, the viral claim is misleading.



