Mulayam Singh Yadav Predicts BJP Win In UP Election 2022? No, Old Statement Viral!

Uttar Pradesh (UP) will witness the legislative assembly elections between February to March 2022. Amidst the elections campaign, several claims and misinformation are being shared on social media. Against the same backdrop, a set of graphics of a news channel is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, breaking news is written on the top with the photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav on one side. 'I see BJP coming to power' is written on the first graphic. Similarly, in the second graphic, it was written, 'BJP-SP ideology on nationalism, border and language'. This comes after Mulayam Singh Yadav met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter wedding.

A Twitter user while sharing the graphics, wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मिलने के बाद मुलायम सिंह यादव को लग रहा है उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी सरकार बन रही है!! ओवैसी साहब कहते थे ये मुल्ले मुलायम नहीं RSS के चड्डी पहना हुआ मुलायम है."

[English Translation: After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mulayam Singh Yadav feels that the BJP government is being formed in Uttar Pradesh!! Owaisi sahib used to say that he is Mulayam from RSS not muslim Mulayam.]

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मिलने के बाद मुलायम सिंह यादव को लग रहा है उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी सरकार बन रही है!!



ओवैसी साहब कहते थे ये मुल्ले मुलायम नहीं RSS के चड्डी पहना हुआ मुलायम है pic.twitter.com/j2dltMwbhZ — इमरान Ansari عمران انصاري🇮🇳 (@ImranAnsariAIM1) December 22, 2021

Another Facebook user shared these graphics and captioned it in Hindi, "संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मिलने के बाद मुलायम सिंह यादव को लग रहा है उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी सरकार बन रही है!! जुम्मन बजाओ ताली."



[English Translation: After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mulayam Singh Yadav feels that BJP government is being formed in Uttar Pradesh!!]

Claim:

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav said BJP will come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral claim originated from an old statement of Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patron of Samajwadi Party (SP), during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

While going through the widespread viral posts, we came across old social media posts of 2017 that carried similar-looking visuals.

A Facebook user had posted a video with identical breaking news graphic plates and captioned, "मुझे बीजेपी सत्ता में आती दिख रही हैः मुलायम सिंह यादव का बयान।". The post referred to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

A Twitter user shared the photos of identical breaking news graphic plates and captioned, "बीजेपी के परिवर्तन आँधी को अब सारे दिग्गज जान गये अब पूर्णाहुति होगी सभी पार्टियों की अब यूपी में राष्ट्रवादी छा गये #Vote4BJP". Another Twitter user replied to the post, "बिहार चुनाव का है बयान । वहां गलत साबित हो चूका अब UP की बारी है".

These posts establish that the viral claim is not recent and it is old and viral out of context. Also, the replies hint that it might be related to previous UP or Bihar elections. Using relevant keywords, we searched on the internet and came across a YouTube video published on 12 October 2015 by channel 'Samachar Plus'. The video was titled, "Wave in Bihar are in BJP's favour: Mulayam Singh Yadav," and carried visuals similar to the viral photos.

Description of the video said, "Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said that the wave was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that the saffron party was going to form the next government in Bihar."

In 2015, Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement turned many heads and garnered headlines in media. Several social media outlets like Aaj Tak, The Indian Express, News 18, and Zee News covered the same.



Evidently, an old statement given by Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patron of SP in 2015, is viral with a false claim that it is recent and falsely linked to upcoming UP legislative assembly elections, 2022.

