Old Video Of UP Police Thrashing A Youth Shared As Recent

A 2:14 second long video of 3 policemen in uniform beating a youth inside a police station with belts and kicks while the man is continuously pleading for mercy is doing rounds on social media. It is claimed that the viral video is from recent time where cops of Uttar Pradesh are brutally thrashing a youth inside the Police station.

A Facebook page The News Halt shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "वीडियो #रामराज्य उत्तर प्रेदेश की बताई जा रही है, यह पुलिस संविधान के अधीन है या RSS, VHP के, ज़ुल्म किसी पर भी हो मुसलमान, दलित, आदिवासी सहन नहीं किया जाएगा."

[English Translation: Video is told of #Ramrajya Uttar Pradesh, Is this police under the constitution or of RSS, VHP? Atrocities on anyone whether Muslim, Dalit, Adivasi will not be tolerated.]

Another user shared this video and wrote, "वीडियो #रामराज्य का बताया जा रहा है, वैसे इसे कौन सी डिग्री कहना उचित रहेगा."

[English Translation: The video is being told of #RamRajya, What degree of tourture would it be appropriate to call it?]













It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video shows police brutality beating a youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2020.

In the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of News18 dated 10 January 2020, the viral video is of Madanpur police station, Deoria district, UP. According to the report, a youth, Sumit Goswami of Mahen village of Deoria was caught on the charge of mobile theft and was thrashed by the policemen in the police station. After the viral went viral, the SP suspended the head constables Lal Bihari, Sepoy Chandra Mouleshwar Singh and Jitendra Yadav and filed a case against them.

Media outlets like NDTV, News Nation, Zee News also reported the same.



On searching more, we found a tweet by Zee News UP/Uttarakhand on 9 January 2020. While replying to Zee News tweet, Deoria Police mentioned, "On the information of mobile theft received by the police, the police brought a youth named Sumit Goswami to the police station. During interrogation, head constables Chandramouleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav thrashed him mercilessly and abused him. As soon as the video of this incident went viral on social media, the investigation of the matter was handed over to the jurisdictional Rudrapur. After investigation, the three policemen were suspended."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. However, this video of youth brutally being thrashed by police inside the UP police station is almost two years old. The officers involved in this case were also suspended. Hence, the viral claim is false.

