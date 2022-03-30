All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of UP Police Thrashing A Youth Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check

Old Video Of UP Police Thrashing A Youth Shared As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  30 March 2022 11:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-30T17:53:16+05:30

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video, it is claimed that the viral video is from recent where cops of Uttar Pradesh police are brutally thrashing a youth inside the Police station. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A 2:14 second long video of 3 policemen in uniform beating a youth inside a police station with belts and kicks while the man is continuously pleading for mercy is doing rounds on social media. It is claimed that the viral video is from recent time where cops of Uttar Pradesh are brutally thrashing a youth inside the Police station.

A Facebook page The News Halt shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "वीडियो #रामराज्य उत्तर प्रेदेश की बताई जा रही है, यह पुलिस संविधान के अधीन है या RSS, VHP के, ज़ुल्म किसी पर भी हो मुसलमान, दलित, आदिवासी सहन नहीं किया जाएगा."

[English Translation: Video is told of #Ramrajya Uttar Pradesh, Is this police under the constitution or of RSS, VHP? Atrocities on anyone whether Muslim, Dalit, Adivasi will not be tolerated.]

Image Credit: Facebook

Another user shared this video and wrote, "वीडियो #रामराज्य का बताया जा रहा है, वैसे इसे कौन सी डिग्री कहना उचित रहेगा."

[English Translation: The video is being told of #RamRajya, What degree of tourture would it be appropriate to call it?]




Image Credit: Facebook

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video shows police brutality beating a youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2020.

In the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of News18 dated 10 January 2020, the viral video is of Madanpur police station, Deoria district, UP. According to the report, a youth, Sumit Goswami of Mahen village of Deoria was caught on the charge of mobile theft and was thrashed by the policemen in the police station. After the viral went viral, the SP suspended the head constables Lal Bihari, Sepoy Chandra Mouleshwar Singh and Jitendra Yadav and filed a case against them.

Image Credit: News18

Media outlets like NDTV, News Nation, Zee News also reported the same.

On searching more, we found a tweet by Zee News UP/Uttarakhand on 9 January 2020. While replying to Zee News tweet, Deoria Police mentioned, "On the information of mobile theft received by the police, the police brought a youth named Sumit Goswami to the police station. During interrogation, head constables Chandramouleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav thrashed him mercilessly and abused him. As soon as the video of this incident went viral on social media, the investigation of the matter was handed over to the jurisdictional Rudrapur. After investigation, the three policemen were suspended."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. However, this video of youth brutally being thrashed by police inside the UP police station is almost two years old. The officers involved in this case were also suspended. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No Communal Angle In Delhi's Narayana Murder Case As BJP Leaders Claimed

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Police 
Brutality 
Old Video 

