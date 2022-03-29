No Communal Angle In Delhi's Narayana Murder Case As BJP Leaders Claimed

On 18 March, a youth named Shiva Gujjar was murdered in the Narayana police station area of Delhi. The video of this incident went viral on social media.

Now, several BJP leaders shared this video and gave this incident a communal angle claiming that the accused are from the Muslim community. Many leaders called this incident a case of mob lynching and said that Delhi is becoming the centre of mob lynching of Hindus.

Nand Kishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni, Uttar Pradesh shared a news clip and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "दिल्ली मॉबलिंचिंग का केंद्र बनती जा रही है। लगातार हिंदुओं की बेरहमी-निर्दयी तरीके से जेहादियों द्वारा हत्या की जा रही है, लिस्ट लंबी होती जा रही है लेकिन संवेदनहीन@ArvindKejriwal चुप है।मा. @AmitShah जी मामलें में उच्च जांच,कठोर कार्यवाही की कृपा करें। #justice_for_shiva_gurjar."

[English Translation: Delhi is becoming centre of mob lynching. Hindus are being brutally and mercilessly murdered by jihadis continuously, the list is getting longer but the senseless @ArvindKejriwal is silent. @AmitShah please do a high level investigation in the matter, take strict action. #justice_for_shiva_gurjar.]

BJP leader Kapil Mishra wrote a caption that reads, "दिल्ली में शिवा गुर्जर की हत्या की वीडियो बहुत दर्दनाक है| जिहादी स्टाइल में मर्डर किया गया है| पूरी जांच और न्याय बहुत जरूरी है."

[English Translation: The video of the murder of Shiva Gurjar in Delhi is very painful. Murdered in jihadi style. Full investigation and justice is very important]

Vaishali Poddar, state secretary, BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha shared a video claiming footage of Shiva Gujjar killing. She wrote a caption which reads, "28 yr old Shiva was killed over a minor issue by peacefools. He has a 1-yr old son. Those journalists who were running behind a boy at midnight will not take their camera to Shiva's house coz raising voice against them is considered #Islamophobic."

28 yr old Shiva was killed over a minor issue by peacefools. He has a 1-yr old son.



Those journalists who were running behind a boy at midnight will not take their camera to Shiva's house coz raising voice against them is considered #Islamophobic#Justice_For_Shiva_Gurjar pic.twitter.com/Z6Ub46YMgX — Vaishali Poddar (@PoddarVaishali) March 28, 2022

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Prashant Umrao and many others also shared the viral claim.

A 28-yr old man, Shiva was killed over a minor issue of parking by the people of M community. Ironically the peacefools are always the ones snatching peace !#Justice_For_Shiva_Gurjar — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 28, 2022

Sudharshan News, known for spreading fake news and propaganda, also shared this claim.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter as well. People are running the campaign #Justice_For_Shiva_Gurjar in which they are making a similar claim.

I request the honorable Home Minister of India @AmitShah ji & Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji to arrest the killers of Shiva Gurjar and take strict action @CPDelhi@DelhiPolice please take cognizance of the matter. #justice_for_shiva_gurjar pic.twitter.com/i6bIiI25ud — Pooja Awana IPS (@ipspooja_awana) March 28, 2022

Claim:

A Hindu guy named Shiva Gujjar was killed by Muslims in Narayana, Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The accused of the murder were belong to the Hindu community.

During the initial investigation, we searched for the media reports and found a report of Hindustan Times dated 22 March 2022. According to it, the police found that the deceased along with his three friends had gone to Narayan's PVR Complex at 9:30 on March 18, where he got into an altercation with the people working in the paan shop. This quarrel took place over a minor collision of the bike and in this dispute, a minor working in a paan shop stabbed the deceased Shiva in the chest, after which he was taken to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead. In this case, 5 accused were arrested by the police including a minor. According to the report, the accused were identified as: Dharmendra Rai,54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai,29, and Sachin Rai,22, his relative who's a minor (17), and his employee, Vakil Ahmed,23. A bloodstained knife that was used by the juvenile (17) for stabbing shiva was recovered by the police.

On searching more we found a tweet of Delhi Police in which they issued a statement and refuted the communal angle as claimed by several people on social media. The caption of the tweet reads in English, "#दिल्ली_पुलिस has taken immediate action on the murder of the youth in Narayana police station area of Western district. @DCPWestDelhi stated that the matter is not related to communal, but to mutual fight. All the accused related to the incident have been arrested."

To conclude, a false claim of Muslims stabbing a Hindu man named Shiva to death in Delhi was shared by several BJP leaders and other social media users. In reality, four of the five accused named in this case belong to the Hindu community, while the fifth one is from the Muslim community. The prime accused, the minor who stabbed the knife in Shiva's chest is also from the Hindu community. Delhi police also rejected any communal angle in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

