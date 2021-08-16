Fact Check: Did Samajwadi Party Promise Jobs To All Muslim Youths If They Come To Power?

Uttar Pradesh will witness assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning, and a lot of disinformation is being circulated to target the voters.

Amidst all of this, a newspaper clipping is going viral on social media, through which it is being claimed that the Samajwadi Party has started to appease their Muslim vote banks. In the viral newspaper clip, it is written in Hindi, "सपा सत्ता में आयी तोह सभी मुस्लिम युवको को नौकरी".(English translation: If the Samajwadi party comes to power in UP, all Muslim youths will get jobs).

Facebook user Hindu Ranjan Gujar while sharing this clip wrote in Hindi, "और जो ब्राह्मण सम्मेलन किया था उसका क्या? यह कितना ही ब्राह्मण सम्मेलन कर ले लेकिन इनकी सुई वही जाकर टिकेगी." Its English translation reads, "And what about the Brahmin conference that was held? No matter how many brahmin conventions they hold, but their needle will go and stay there(Muslims)".

Recently Akhilesh Yadav had met some senior Brahmin leaders of the party, and there was a discussion about holding a Brahmin convention in the state.

MP and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said Muslim youths would get the job if their party came into power.

The viral claim is false. This clipping of the newspaper is not recent, but of 2016.

We did a google search of this viral news clip with few keywords. We found a tweet in which the same news clip has been shared in 2016. It becomes clear here that this news is not of now but is about 5 years old.



Therefore, thus this alleged statement of Mulayam Singh Yadav is not for the elections to be held in 2022.

After that, we noticed that in this news clipping, apart from jobs to Muslims, there are other things like "Sandesh Yatra", 'Involvement of women in the party', "mosque demolition in Ayodhya", etc. We tried to search for the news published by media organisations back in 2016 related to this incident. We found several media reports which mentioned this statement. The news was about the "Sandesh yatra" held in Lucknow on 10 September 2016. In this program, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said things about Muslims which point towards wooing the sect. But it was not written in any news that Mulayam Singh Yadav had promised to give jobs to all Muslim youths.



According to the news of 'Navodyay Times', Mulayam Singh Yadav had said, "BJP demolished the mosque. After this, the Muslims helped form our government. Muslims are not against us. We did not kill anyone in Ayodhya; even then, cases were filed against us. There is a need to bring more women and Muslims in the party...Muslims are not against us....even Muslim leaders of other parties do not speak against us...Muslims are the most backward, and our government worked for their development, we started recruitment and today, there are constables of the community in each police station. No government has given as many jobs as Muslims have got in our government. Chikan clothes are famous in the world, which is made by the Muslims of Lucknow."



He further added, "The youth have still not got the jobs...this time around when we come back to power, all will get employment..none of the youth will be without work".



The Times of India, Nai Duniya, and Business Standard also published news about this speech of Mulayam. It is worth noting here that it has been written in these reports that Mulayam had talked about giving jobs to all the youth. The headline framed is misleading. Hence, the viral claim is misleading and old.

