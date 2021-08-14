Ukrainian Model Of Overpass Falsely Shared As Renovation Plan Of Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad

An image of a digitally generated model of an overpass is being shared on social media. The model comprises well planned encircled roads, an overbridge, an underpass and an illustration of vehicles pictured in motion. Netizens claim that the model is a proposed renovation design for the Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The image is shared on social media with the English caption, "Design of Vaishnavdevi circle Ahmedabad", followed by Gujarati text which roughly translates to "This is the development model of Gujarat".

The picture is widely shared on Facebook.





The photo is circulated on Twitter as well.

Design Of Vaishnavdevi Circle Ahmedabad



Claim:



An image of a model is shared, claiming it to be a renovation design for Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it false. The model is of Ukraine and not Ahmedabad.

We did a Google reverse image search of the shared picture and found it at several Ukrainian websites.

Autonews published a report on 6 December 2012 that carried the same image. The headline translated to English reads, 'Construction of a new interchange on "Shuliavska" is promised to begin in 2013'. Shuliavska is a neighbourhood in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. The report explains a project of reconstruction of the bridge and interchange near the Shuliavska metro station.



Image Credit: Autonews

Ukrrudprom also had the same image in its report. The headline translated to English reads, 'A new interchange will be built on Shuliavka in Kyiv'. The report explains a project with six-lane traffic that involves some demolition.

Telegraf published a report on 10 June 2014 and included the same image. The report quoted Victor Petruk, which roughly translates to English as "The interchange will be three-level, with a reverse distribution ring. We will redistribute traffic flows and remove intensive left-turn flows from the overpass."

Mistosite featured Victor Petruk on 15 June 2017. The article whose English translation reads, 'Viktor Petruk: Why a three-level interchange on Shuliavska is better than an official project', gives a detailed explanation about the construction of the proposed plan and the reasons for its rejection.

Boom Live, the news checking website, contacted the transport engineer, Viktor Petruk. He confirmed that the model is designed by him and was not selected or executed. Boom Live cites Viktor Petruk, "I created the design, but the proposed plan was not selected for the present construction."

112.International published a report on 19 March 2019 which states that the long-planned repair of the Shuliavska overpass has finally begun in Kyiv, Ukraine.

It is evident that the shared image of the model is not from Ahmedabad but was a proposed model of the Shuliavska overpass in Kyiv, Ukraine, which transport engineer Viktor Petruk designed.

