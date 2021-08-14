All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Ukrainian Model Of Overpass Falsely Shared As Renovation Plan Of Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Ukrainian Model Of Overpass Falsely Shared As Renovation Plan Of Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad

Gujarat,  14 Aug 2021 11:42 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A 2012 model of an overpass in Shuliavska, Ukraine is being shared as a renovation plan for Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad. Social media users are citing it as an example of the development model of Gujarat.

An image of a digitally generated model of an overpass is being shared on social media. The model comprises well planned encircled roads, an overbridge, an underpass and an illustration of vehicles pictured in motion. Netizens claim that the model is a proposed renovation design for the Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The image is shared on social media with the English caption, "Design of Vaishnavdevi circle Ahmedabad", followed by Gujarati text which roughly translates to "This is the development model of Gujarat".

The picture is widely shared on Facebook.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook
Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

The photo is circulated on Twitter as well.


Claim:

An image of a model is shared, claiming it to be a renovation design for Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it false. The model is of Ukraine and not Ahmedabad.

We did a Google reverse image search of the shared picture and found it at several Ukrainian websites.

Autonews published a report on 6 December 2012 that carried the same image. The headline translated to English reads, 'Construction of a new interchange on "Shuliavska" is promised to begin in 2013'. Shuliavska is a neighbourhood in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. The report explains a project of reconstruction of the bridge and interchange near the Shuliavska metro station.

Image Credit: Autonews
Image Credit: Autonews

Ukrrudprom also had the same image in its report. The headline translated to English reads, 'A new interchange will be built on Shuliavka in Kyiv'. The report explains a project with six-lane traffic that involves some demolition.

Image credit: Ukrrudprom
Image credit: Ukrrudprom

Telegraf published a report on 10 June 2014 and included the same image. The report quoted Victor Petruk, which roughly translates to English as "The interchange will be three-level, with a reverse distribution ring. We will redistribute traffic flows and remove intensive left-turn flows from the overpass."

Image Credit: Telegraf
Image Credit: Telegraf

Mistosite featured Victor Petruk on 15 June 2017. The article whose English translation reads, 'Viktor Petruk: Why a three-level interchange on Shuliavska is better than an official project', gives a detailed explanation about the construction of the proposed plan and the reasons for its rejection.

Boom Live, the news checking website, contacted the transport engineer, Viktor Petruk. He confirmed that the model is designed by him and was not selected or executed. Boom Live cites Viktor Petruk, "I created the design, but the proposed plan was not selected for the present construction."

112.International published a report on 19 March 2019 which states that the long-planned repair of the Shuliavska overpass has finally begun in Kyiv, Ukraine.

It is evident that the shared image of the model is not from Ahmedabad but was a proposed model of the Shuliavska overpass in Kyiv, Ukraine, which transport engineer Viktor Petruk designed.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Wishes To Settle In London? Edited Clip Viral With False Claim!

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
Overpass 
Ahmedabad 
Ukraine 
Gujarat Model 
