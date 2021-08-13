Rahul Gandhi Wishes To Settle In London? Edited Clip Viral With False Claim!

A clip from the speech of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is widely shared on social media. In the 11-second-long clip, Rahul Gandhi says in Hindi, "कुछ नहीं होने वाला मैं तो लंदन चला जाऊंगा, मेरे बच्चे तो जाके अमेरिका में पढेंगे । मेरा हिंदुस्तान से कुछ लेन-देना नहीं है, मेरे पास तो हजारों करोड़ रुपय हैं मैं तो कभी भी चला जाऊंगा।" (English translation- Nothing is going to happen, I will go to London, my children will go and study in America. I have nothing to do with India, and I have thousands of crores of rupees; I will leave anytime.)

Priti Gandhi, a BJP leader, shared the clip back on Twitter in October 2019 and captioned, "Namaste London!!

Claim:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would settle in London.

Fact Check:

The viral clip is edited.

On doing a google search of the viral video with the help of keywords, we found a video of Rahul Gandhi on the official YouTube channel of Congress.

The video was uploaded on 13 October 2019 and is related to Maharashtra Election 2019. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing a rally in Latur. In this video, from the duration of 15:10 minutes to 15:40 minutes, it can be clearly heard that Rahul Gandhi was speaking for Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Rahul Gandhi talked in reference to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and says in Hindi, "मैं नरेंद्र मोदी का मित्र हूं, मेरे पास हजारों करोड़ रुपय हैं मैं तो कभी भी चला जाऊंगा। यह हिंदुस्तान की सच्चाई है"( English translation, "I am Narendra Modi's friend. I have thousands of crores of rupees, I will go anytime. This is the reality of India".)

It is evident from the video published by the Congress party YouTube channel that Rahul Gandhi was not talking about settling down for himself in London. He was referring to fugitive businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The original video was clipped in the middle and is being made viral with the wrong context. Hence, the viral claim is false.

