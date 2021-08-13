Fact Check

Rahul Gandhi Wishes To Settle In London? Edited Clip Viral With False Claim!

Misinformation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media. It is being claimed about in a speech Rahul Gandhi is talking about settling in London. The Logical India Fact Check team verifies the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Aug 2021 11:36 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Rahul Gandhi Wishes To Settle In London? Edited Clip Viral With False Claim!

Image Credit: Facebook

A clip from the speech of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is widely shared on social media. In the 11-second-long clip, Rahul Gandhi says in Hindi, "कुछ नहीं होने वाला मैं तो लंदन चला जाऊंगा, मेरे बच्चे तो जाके अमेरिका में पढेंगे । मेरा हिंदुस्तान से कुछ लेन-देना नहीं है, मेरे पास तो हजारों करोड़ रुपय हैं मैं तो कभी भी चला जाऊंगा।" (English translation- Nothing is going to happen, I will go to London, my children will go and study in America. I have nothing to do with India, and I have thousands of crores of rupees; I will leave anytime.)

It is being widely shared on Facebook.


Priti Gandhi, a BJP leader, shared the clip back on Twitter in October 2019 and captioned, "Namaste London!!

Claim:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would settle in London.

Fact Check:

The viral clip is edited.

On doing a google search of the viral video with the help of keywords, we found a video of Rahul Gandhi on the official YouTube channel of Congress.

The video was uploaded on 13 October 2019 and is related to Maharashtra Election 2019. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing a rally in Latur. In this video, from the duration of 15:10 minutes to 15:40 minutes, it can be clearly heard that Rahul Gandhi was speaking for Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Rahul Gandhi talked in reference to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and says in Hindi, "मैं नरेंद्र मोदी का मित्र हूं, मेरे पास हजारों करोड़ रुपय हैं मैं तो कभी भी चला जाऊंगा। यह हिंदुस्तान की सच्चाई है"( English translation, "I am Narendra Modi's friend. I have thousands of crores of rupees, I will go anytime. This is the reality of India".)

It is evident from the video published by the Congress party YouTube channel that Rahul Gandhi was not talking about settling down for himself in London. He was referring to fugitive businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The original video was clipped in the middle and is being made viral with the wrong context. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fake Tweet Shared In Name Of Rahul Gandhi About Neeraj Chopra Standing On Podium After Winning Gold

Claim Review :  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would settle in London.
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian