No, This Tractor March Isn't In Support Of Wrestlers’ Protest At Jantar Mantar

A video showing a large tractor rally is being widely circulated across social media with the claim that it shows farmers on their way to support protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The video is being circulated as Indian professional wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment charges.

Since April 23, 2023, Indian professional wrestlers have been protesting, demanding action against Bhushan. On 5th May, Delhi Police clashed with protesting wrestlers, following which farmers and Opposition leaders went to the protest site to show their support.

Claim:

The video shows a long procession of tractors proceeding along a road. The procession is captured from several angles. The viral video was shared by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress with a caption that reads, “The tractors have left; they all will reach Jantar Mantar.”

Congress Rajasthan State Spokesperson Prateek Singh shared the video with a similar claim.

The video has been circulated with similar claims across social media.

Fact Check:

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to break the video into keyframes. Then we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and found a video report by Manorama News uploaded on their Facebook page on January 3, 2021. The report is titled in Malayalam, ‘More than 100 tractors; Support for farmers' strike’. The video's description reads, “More than 100 tractors; Kisan March of Youth Congress in support of farmers' strike.”

As per the video report, the visuals were from a Kisan March held by Youth Congress workers to support the farmers’ protest of 2021. The farmers’ protest was organised against the three farm laws in Delhi, which the Modi government repealed in November 2021.

Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search for reports, leading us to a report by Manorama Online titled, ‘Youth Congress 'Jai Kisan March' declares support for farmers' strike…’ published on January 3, 2021.

The tractor march started from Kuzhalmandam in Palakkad and concluded at Victoria College premises. The Youth Congress State Committee organised Jai Kisan March in the Palakkad district of Kerala on January 2, 2021. The National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, inaugurated the concluding session of the March.

We also found that Kerala Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinadhan can be seen in the video. Sabarinadhan shared a Live video on his Facebook page on January 2, 2021. The video is titled “Youth Congress Kisan March.”

The National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, shared videos from the tractor rally on his Facebook page as well. Both live recordings were uploaded on January 2, 2021.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is not of farmers traveling to Delhi to participate in wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar. The viral video was shot in Palakkad, Kerala, during a Kisan March held by Youth Congress workers to support the farmers’ protest of 2021. Thus, the viral video is circulated with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

