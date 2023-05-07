Muslim Man Killed His Hindu Wife In Bihar? No, Video Viral With Fake Love Jihad Angle

A video of a man confessing to murdering his wife is being circulated on social media. In this 45-second long video, a journalist asked a man why he killed his wife, to which he replied, 'For the sake and honor of Islam.' He further mentioned that he was not in love with his wife, instead, he was in love with Islam. The words, “He killed his wife because she was a Hindu,” appeared as text in the video when he confessed to the killing. Giving this video a communal spin, people on social media claimed that it was a matter of love jihad where a Muslim man killed his wife because she was a Hindu.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Big Breaking #Encounter. All the girls who left home in love, listen carefully, maybe your eyes will open?? Investigate Corporate Crime Delhi Police #TheKerelaStory #1DayToTheKeralaStory."











It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A Muslim man killed his wife because she was a Hindu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Both the accused and the victim belong to the Muslim community.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found 'Insaaf 24' written on the mic of the journalist. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on the YouTube channel named 'Insaf 24 News Live' on 28 April 2023. According to the report, the viral incident is from Samastipur, Bihar.

On searching more, we found another video on the same channel, dated May 4, where the reporter can be seen interacting with the victim's family members. The victim's father mentioned that both the accused and the victim of the incident were husband and wife, and both were Muslims. He said that her daughter's name was Yasmeen Khatoon, and she was a Muslim. He also mentioned the name of the accused as 'Mehboob Alam' in the video.

We also found a report of Dainik Bhaskar, dated April 15, on this matter. According to the report, the deceased wife's name was Yasmeen Khatoon, and the husband's name was Mehboob Alam. This incident took place in the Bangra police station area of ​​Samastipur.

According to the report of Dainik Jagran dated April 15, the victim's father alleged that Mehboob killed his daughter for dowry. Mehboob Alam got married nine months ago to Yasmeen Khatoon, a 20-year-old daughter of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Hayaghat, Darbhanga district, however, after a few days of their marriage, Yasmeen was often assaulted by his husband over dowry. He started demanding two lakh rupees, a fridge, and an expensive bed in dowry. Due to poverty, the victim's family was not able to fulfill his demand, so he started torturing Yasmeen. Later, she was strangled to death.

For more information, we also spoke with SHO Avinash Kumar and inquired about the murder's motivation to which he responded that Mehboob is "mentally unstable." Although the postmortem report has not yet been released, Kumar claimed that Mehboob brutally assaulted Yasmeen before being apprehended and restrained by his neighbors, who then called the police. The SHO mentioned that Mehboob is mentally disturbed even according to his neighbors; however, no psychological examination had yet been conducted.

We also accessed the FIR report in which the name of the victim was mentioned as Yasmeen Khatoon. According to the FIR, a case has been registered against Mehbub and five of his family members under Sections 304 (B) and 34 of the IPC.

FIR Report

However, Yasmeen's father has refuted this mentally unstable angle. He told media that Mehboob is doing all this drama to escape from jail and punishment.

Conclusion:

Though we couldn't independently verify whether Mehboob Alam is mentally stable or not, however, it is evident from our investigation that no communal angle was involved in this case. The victim was identified as Yasmeen Khatoon, while the accused was identified as Mehboob Alam. Both belong to the Muslim community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



