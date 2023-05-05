No, This Video Of Man Stealing Goats From Moving Truck Is Not From Pakistan; Viral Video Is From Maharashtra!

A video of a man throwing goats from a moving truck is going viral on social media. The video was shot by another vehicle behind the truck. The man threw some goats and then landed on the bonnet of a car behind the truck. The man recording the video can be heard saying, "Brother, this is how they steal."

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Pakistan, where a man is stealing a goat from a moving truck.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Moving truck goat theft Video Karachi Pakistan."





goat theft Karachi Highway

abhey salow 🙄😎🙄😎 pic.twitter.com/HUa9pje7O0 — Haider_Ab@@n حیدر (@abaan_haider) April 30, 2023

Some people also claimed that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is not a movie scene. Gang stealing goats from moving trucks on Kanpur Unnao highway."





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video of a man stealing goats from a moving truck is from Pakistan or Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Maharashtra.

During the initial investigation, we closely examined the video footage and identified a signboard indicating the distance to Aurangabad as 200 kilometres. It is to be noted that Aurangabad is a city situated in the middle of Maharashtra state, which suggests that the video was likely recorded in Maharashtra. Below you can see the screenshot of the signboard.

On searching more, we also found the place shown in the viral video on Google Maps. It suggests that the video was taken somewhere in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Below you can see the comparison and street video of the highway as well.





We then did a keyword search and came across a tweet by Unnao police in which they refuted the viral claim. While replying to a user, they wrote, "The above video is not related to district Unnao but related to Igatpur Ghoti road of Maharashtra. Please don't post misleading posts without verification."

It is to be noted that Igatpur is a town in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, and Ghoti is a village located in the same district.

उपरोक्त वीडियो जनपद उन्नाव से संबन्धित न होकर महाराष्ट्र के इगतपुर घोटी रोड से संबन्धित है। कृपया बिना पुष्टि के भ्रामक पोस्ट न करें। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

We also found a tweet by UP Police Fact Check in which they called the viral claim misleading. The caption of the tweet reads, "From the investigation so far and the signboard on the highway, this video has been found to be related to Igatpur Ghoti Road in Maharashtra and not from Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. @unnaopolice has also denied this misleading tweet."

As the investigation is underway, we could not find more details or the cause of the incident. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Nashik, Maharashtra. The viral video has nothing to do with Pakistan or Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

