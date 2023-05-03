Video Showing Weeping Traffic Officer Viral With False Communal Angle

A video showing a traffic policeman weeping profusely is going viral across social media with the claim that a person from the Muslim community threatened a Hindu traffic officer.

The video shows a person recording a man in the attire of traffic police. The traffic officer sounds distressed and claims that he was threatened by a person related to a local minister. The video is viral with the claim,

"A Muslim youth misbehaved with a Hindu traffic policeman on the matter of removal of the vehicle in Churu, asked him to the minister's residence. The policeman cried on the road in panic. This is the condition of the police in Congress rule, think what will happen to the common man? If you choose Congress, you will make the country inferior. Jai Hind."





*चूरू में गाड़ी हटाने की बात पर विशेष धर्म के युवक ने की हिंदू ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी से अभद्रता, कहा: मंत्रीजी की कोठी पर आ जाना, घबराया पुलिसकर्मी सड़क पर ही फूट-फूट कर लगा, ये है कांग्रेस राज में पुलिस तक की हालत तो आम आदमी का क्या होगा और देदो कांग्रेस को वोट pic.twitter.com/alX0YJHHj8 — सनातन हिंदू (@SukhdevVaishn14) April 26, 2023

चूरू(राजस्थान) में गाड़ी हटाने की बात पर विशेष धर्म के युवक ने की हिंदू ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी से अभद्रता, कहा: मंत्रीजी की कोठी पर आ जाना, घबराया पुलिसकर्मी सड़क पर ही फूट-फूट कर लगा, ये है कांग्रेस राज मे पुलिस तक की हालत तो आम आदमी का क्या होगा , वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ* pic.twitter.com/Yl4uQJ2fjR — VISHNU MISHRA (@VISHNUK35030487) April 22, 2023





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

We broke down the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search of the keyframes. This led us to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar on April 17, 2023.

The incident took place in Churu, Rajasthan. On April 17, Traffic Police Head Constable Jagveer Singh observed a bus stuck in a traffic jam. A luxury car parked there had caused the traffic jam.

Singh asked the driver to remove the car, to which the driver started behaving indecently. As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, the car driver even threatened to transfer the police officer through his alleged influence with the local minister.

This indecent behavior drove the traffic officer to tears. The Dainik Bhaskar report adds that the suspect has been apprehended in the case.

We then checked for more details regarding the arrest with a keyword search and came across a tweet by the Twitter handle of Churu Police posted on 18 April 2023.

The tweet shows police officers with an accused person and is captioned, "Narendra Singh, resident of Ghanghu police station Sadar Churu, who misbehaved with the traffic policeman and obstructed the official work, was taken into custody."

We came across a report on the incident by Deccan Herald published on April 18, 2023. The report is titled, 'Video of Rajasthan traffic cop sobbing goes viral, says harassed by men with 'political connections'.

As per the report, "Churu Circle Officer Rajendra Burdak told PTI that the incident took place on Monday when the head constable was trying to clear a traffic jam and some men allegedly misbehaved with him. He said the head constable will submit a written complaint on Tuesday."

The Deccan Herald report also adds that Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the video and accused Rajendra Rathore, the leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, of threatening policemen in Churu. Rathore is the BJP MLA from Churu constituency. “Mr. Rajendra Rathore, will you win the election by threatening the people of Churu and the policemen? What message do you want to give by torturing the guardians of the law?".

Instead of calling the conscientious policemen to your cell for the purpose of harassing them, you should hold the ears of your fierce workers and bring them to the police station."



Another report from 'Rajasthan Tak' published on April 19, 2023, states that Padam Singh Rathore, father of accused Narendra Singh Rathore, is a relative and political ally of leader of opposition and BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore from Churu.

Rajendra Rathore replied to Dotasara in a tweet dated 28 April 2023, saying, "This matter is in my cognizance. I condemn this incident. I myself am taking information about the matter when and by whom the misbehavior with the policeman was committed. It has been Churu's tradition to respect policemen."

डोटासरा जी, यह मामला मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं है। मैं इस घटना की निंदा करता हूं। मैं स्वयं इस मामले की जानकारी ले रहा हूं कि पुलिसकर्मी के साथ दुर्व्यव्हार की घटना कब व किसके द्वारा कारित की गई। चूरू की धरती नाथी का बाड़ा नहीं है। पुलिसकर्मियों का सम्मान करना चूरू की परम्परा रही है। https://t.co/adsQiEhP8B — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) April 18, 2023

We found that the viral video was circulated with false claims. The arrested accused in the case is a person named Narendra Singh, and not a person from the Muslim community. Thus, the viral video is spread with a false communal angle.

