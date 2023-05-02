Did BJP Member Assault Woman During Charity Event Before Karnataka Elections? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video showing an aged woman being assaulted by a man with a set of clothes is going viral across social media. It is being shared with the claim that a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party assaulted her during the campaigning of Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are set to be held on May 10, 2023, and results are set to be declared on May 13.



Claim:

The viral video shows a man assaulting a woman by beating her with clothes at what appears to be a clothes distribution event. The man then continues to provide clothes to others while the woman stands immobile.

Twitter user ‘Manish Kumar Advocate’ shared the video with the claim in Hindi, “Before the elections, this is the condition of the real face of the BJP, BJP speakers distributing clothes to the poor. After winning the election, you can understand that this kind of behavior with the poor is sad.”









The video is viral on social media with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to break the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search and came across a longer version of the same video uploaded on YouTube on March 21, 2023, titled, ‘A-League leader beats up people while giving gifts.’

The video's description reads, “The political parties are desperate to strengthen their party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. In continuation of that, the general workers of Ward Awami League are disappointed that such a person Habibur Rahman (Btu) has been made the member secretary of the 2nd ward Awami League conference preparation committee under Satkhira municipality. Several leaders and workers of Ward Awami League said that if such a person is in an important position of Trinamool, the image of the party will be damaged and the party will be empty.”

Conducting a keyword search with the same keywords, we found that a local news outlet ‘Satkhira Bulletin’ of Bangladesh posted the video on March 10, 2023.

The caption of the viral video reads, "Supporters of the Awami League are disappointed after a person named Habibur Rahman (Bitu) was selected as a member and secretary for Number 2 Ward under Satkhira Municipality ahead of National Parliamentary Elections. "If a person like him holds a crucial post at the grassroots level, then the party will lose its credibility and become memberless," said several leaders of Awami League”.

We then conducted a keyword search and came across a report by Dhaka Times published on March 31, 2023. The Dhaka Times report identifies the woman who was assaulted as Morzina Begum, a resident of the Majitpur area of the town of Satkhira.

We also came across a video report by Satkhira Tribune on March 31, 2023. The video contains a byte by Morzina Begum, who said, "He (Habibur Rahman) is very rude to people. When they were distributing clothes, I stretched my hand, and he hit me thrice. I went and sat as I was feeling uneasy. Then he later handed me over the sari. I could not say anything later."

Conclusion:

We found that video shows an incident from Satkhira, Bangladesh where a local leader Habibur Rahman Bitu assaulted a woman with a sari during a clothes distribution drive in Ramzan in 2022. The incident is entirely unrelated Karnataka Assembly elections.

