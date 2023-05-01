Video Of Malaysian Man Dressing Model In Saree Viral With Communal Twist

A video of a man draping a saree on a few women goes viral across social media. The video went viral with the claim that the video shows a Muslim named Rafiq, who is draping a saree to a Hindu woman for her wedding.

Claim:

The video shows a woman waiting as a person draping her a saree. The man wearing spectacles helps out the woman speedily drape a saree. The video is shared with the claim, “Till now, Muslims used to call turban tyers in marriages, but now a Muslim boy named Rafiq has started the business of making Hindu women wear sarees in their marriages. If so, why blame others?”









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to break down the video into keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, it led us to a video uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘ViVi TV’. The video is titled, ‘How to Wear a Saree Simple Steps l Simple Tips to Drape a Saree - Video for Women’.

The description of the video reads, “Joseph Jerry, the Malaysian Saree man, drape the saree effortlessly within 3 minutes.” In the rest of the description are instructions on how to wear a saree.





Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube for ‘Joseph Jerry’ and came across a video uploaded on another channel ‘Kumaraesinggam Balasingam’. The video uploaded on May 11, 2019, shows the same man draping a saree to another woman.

The description reads, “How I watched Joseph Jerry, the Malaysian Saree man, drape the saree effortlessly within 3 minutes for one of the models during Zobha’s fashion show”

The same video was uploaded on Pinterest with the same caption.

Image Credit: Pinterest

After a keyword search, we came across the Facebook profile of ‘Joseph Jerry’. On his Facebook profile, we came across several images where he can be seen dressing up women in sarees.

In an image uploaded on May 5, 2019 on his Facebook account, he shares that he has draped the sarees of “19 models”. He also thanks ‘zobha kanjivaram’ for appointing him to drape sarees. On observing the image carefully, we found that the woman seen in the viral video can be seen in these pictures. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparission





We also found that Zobha is a clothing manufacturer that specializes in making sarees and is based out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



We also came across another post on Instagram page, ‘starmylife’, captioned, “We have Rakesh Joseph, a master at tying sarees in the studio today.”

Joseph Rakesh was also featured in an article on the news website, ‘The Star’ titled, ‘'Malaysian Sari Man' Joseph Rakesh's video tips on how to wear a saree’ published on October 31, 2018.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral image does not show a man named Rafiq from the Muslim community draping sarees. The person seen in the viral video is Joseph Jerry, a Malaysian saree draping specialist. There is no indication of this Rafiq person associated with videos in which Jerry is seen in. Thus, the viral claim is false.

