Photos Of Inter-Religion Marriage Shared With False Claim Of Hindu Man Murdering His Wife

A photo collage of a married couple is doing rounds on social media. It is claimed through the photos that a Muslim woman named Iqra, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, embraced Hinduism and married a Hindu man named Rahul Verma, belonging to Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Now, two years after their marriage, Iqra's burnt-dead body has been found in their house while Rahul is on the run.

A user shared the collage on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "मंदसौर में राजस्थान की मुस्लिम युवती इकरा ने सनातन धर्म अपनाकर वैदिक मंत्रोचार के साथ हिंदू लड़के राहुल वर्मा से शादी कर ली. 2 साल बाद इकरा की जली हुई लाश उसके घर में मिली राहुल भाग गया".



(English translation: In Mandsaur, Rajasthan's Muslim girl Iqra adopted Sanatan Dharma and married Hindu boy Rahul Verma with Vedic chants. Iqra's charred body found in her house after 2 years, Rahul ran away).

Another user shared the photos with the same caption on Facebook. The post has garnered more than 750 reactions with over 300 shares.





The photo collage is quite viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same narration.

Claim:

A Muslim woman who married a Hindu man was found dead in their Madhya Pradesh house.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The couple married two years back and are happily living in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

We began our investigation by conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photos, leading us to News 18 and News 24 articles dated September 2022, covering them as positive news stories.

The News 18 article was published on September 16 and headlined in Hindi as "मुस्लिम लड़की ने सनातन धर्म अपनाकर की हिंदू लड़के से शादी, 3 साल पहले ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी" (English translation: Muslim girl adopted Sanatan Dharma and married a Hindu boy, this is how the love story started 3 years ago).





Further, the News 24 article published on September 12, headlined, "Love wins over religion! Muslim woman marries Hindu man, says, 'married on my free will". According to both reports, Jodhpur's Iqra embraced Sanatan Dharma, changed her name to Ishika, and married Mandsaur's Rahul. They married as per Vedic rituals at Mandsaur's Gayatri Parivar temple.

The couple dated each other for around three years and decided to get married to formalize their relationship. Rahul's family was convinced of their marriage, but Iqra's family opposed the relationship, following which the duo fled and reached Udaipur, where they prepared marriage papers. Later, both traveled to Mandsaur and married as per Hindu religious customs. Chaitanya Sanatani, a resident of Mandsaur, assisted in the marriage of the couple. Interestingly, Chaitanya had converted from Islam to Hinduism three months prior.

The couple's marriage went viral online and was covered by different digital portals. The YouTube channel named News State MP Chhattisgarh covered the story and titled it, "Mandsaur Live News: मुस्लिम युवती इकरा बनी इशिता, हिंदू लड़के राहुल वर्मा से रचाया ब्याह" (English translation: Mandsaur Live News: Muslim girl Iqra becomes Ishika, Hindu boy Rahul Verma got married).

We could not find any such report which mentioned that Iqra's dead body was found recently. However, during our search, we came across a Facebook profile of Chaitanya Sanatani. Chaitanya had posted a message addressing the spread of false information on social media regarding Rahul and Ishika. Chaitanya's post mentioned fake rumors suggesting that Rahul had fled after murdering Ishika. However, Chaitanya clarifies that both Rahul and Ishika are unharmed and secure. He also mentioned that he have verified this information from Anurag Sajania, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police, and Station Officer, Amit Soni.

We also contacted Station officer, Amit Soni for more updates. While talking to The Logical Indian he called the viral post fake. He mentioned that Ishika/Iqra is alive and happy with Rahul. He also shared a video with us in which Ishika and Rahul can be seen. Ishika in the video, refuted the claim and said that she is safe and happy with Rahul. She also demanded strict action against people sharing fake news about her murder.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of the murder of a Muslim girl after conversion is false. It is true that Iqra converted to Hinduism and married Rahul, but she is alive, safe, and happy with her husband, Rahul. Hence, the viral claim is false.

