No, This Viral Video Doesn't Show BJP MLA Vipul Dubey Assaulting His Servant

A disturbing video of an individual mercilessly beating a man who is kneeling with a stick has gone viral on social media. The 45-second video shows the victim, with his head down between his legs, being repeatedly struck by the perpetrator, causing him to cringe in agony. The video has sparked outrage online, with many people condemning the brutal act. It is being claimed that the incident took place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and video is of BJP MLA Vipul Dubey assaulting his domestic worker for demanding his salary.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Vipul Dubey BJP MLA Jaunpur Assembly Uttar Pradesh. This is how a poor domestic servant was thrashed for demanding salary. Make it so famous that these MLAs are seen begging on the streets."

*विपुल दुबे भाजपा विधायक* *जौनपुर विधानसभा उत्तर प्रदेश*

*वेतन मांगने पर एक गरीब* *घरेलू नौकर को इस तरह पीटा गया*



*इसे इतना मशहूर कर दो कि ये विधायक सड़कों पर भीख मांगते नजर आए pic.twitter.com/gqkidcBRJ6 — विनोद पाण्डेय (जिलाध्यक्ष प्रयागराज) अधिकार सेना (@VinodaPandeya1) April 24, 2023





It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Viral video shows BJP MLA Vipul Dubey assaulting his domestic help after he asked for his salary.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2022.

We conducted a keyword search to check if an incident of violence depicted in the viral video took place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. We couldn't find reports indicating the same.

We then conducted a keyword search for the posts and came across a tweet by Jaunpur Police in which they refuted the viral claim. The caption of the tweet reads, "The case is not related to Jaunpur. Please do not share claims without correct information.”



We found that the incident is from Shahjahanpur and came across this report by The Quint. The report confirms that the viral video shows an incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Quint report also stated that the accused's name is Prateek Tiwari.

We also came across a tweet by the Shahjanapur police. In the tweet, Sanjay Kumar, the Additional Superintendent of Police, clarifies the context of the video. He states that the main accused, Prateek Tiwari, assaulted Rajiv Bharadwaj. Since the case is under investigation, additional details for a reason for the crime have not yet been provided.

The Shahjahanpur police arrested one of the accused while the main accused is still absconding. The Additional Superintendent of Police also states the victim is alive.



The Logical Indian team contacted Sanjay Kumar, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur. He clarified that the main accused was Prateek Tiwari, and the victim was Rajiv Bharadwaj. The assault was due to an internal dispute related to the non-payment of dues. The main accused is not associated with BJP. A case was registered against Prateek Tiwari, Samittar, and four other unknown people under sections 147, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

Conclusion:

We found that the incident occurred in Shahjahanpur and it was caused due to a dispute between Rajiv Bharadwaj and Prateek Tiwari. The accused seen torturing in the video is not BJP MLA Vipul Dubey. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

