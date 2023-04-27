All section
This Video Shows No Vote To BJP Campaign Before Karnataka Assembly Elections? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Image Credit: Twitter/vijaythottathil

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

This Video Shows 'No Vote To BJP' Campaign Before Karnataka Assembly Elections? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Karnataka,  27 April 2023 9:37 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that it shows a worldwide protest against the BJP before the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023.

A viral video shows people holding up placards and urging to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The video is going viral with the claim that it shows a worldwide protest against the BJP before the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023.

Claim:

The video shows several persons holding a note that says, ‘No Vote to BJP’ in English. The video is edited to show people from locations such as Davis, Berlin, Helsinki, London, New York and Los Angeles passing around the note to each other.

Twitter user, ‘Pernamallur M.Prakash’ shared the video with the claim, “Across the globe everyone says “NO VOTE to BJP #KarnatakaElections2023”


The social media coordinator of the Indian Overseas Congress shared the video with the same claim.



Fact Check:

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found that all the poster carried text in Bengali below the 'No Vote to BJP" sign. It clearly suggest that the viral image is somehow related to West Bengal.

Image Credit: Twitter

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral video by breaking down the keyframes of the video. Then we came across a video uploaded to Twitter by the Twitter page, ‘No Vote To BJP’ on April 24, 2021. The video was tweeted with a caption that reads, "Bengalis across the world saying "No Vote To BJP".

The Twitter page describes itself as a no-vote campaign against the BJP leading up to the West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

Image Credit: Twitter

The video shows a campaign against voting for the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and was first shared in April 2021. we conducted a keyword search for 'No Vote for BJP Bengal'. This led us to a news articles, in The Wire, dated February 2021.

Image Credit: The Wire

The campaign spread over time, and as per a report published by The Times Of India in April 2021, the campaign was spread to 20 districts in West Bengal. One such protest was in Kolkata, where people can be seen holding a "No Vote To BJP" note.

Image Credit: Times Of India

An India Today report from April. 2021, shows the protests carried out as a part of the 'No Vote To BJP' movement in Kolkata.

Image Credit: India Today

We also came across a clearer version of the video on 'No Vote to BJP's YouTube channel. The video was uploaded on 2 April 2021. The caption of the video reads, "Judgment of people around the world. There is no division in Bengal".

Conclusion:

An old video showing a campaign against the BJP in West Bengal is viral with false claims. The video is falsely linked to the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Thus, the image is viral with misleading claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Video Show Clashes In Karnataka Before State Elections? No, Video Circulated With False Claims

Karnataka elections 
Video 
Karnataka BJP 
Campaign 
No vote to BJP 
West Bengal 
Misleading 

