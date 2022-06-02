Media Portals Falsely Claim That UPSC 2021 Top Fours Rank Holders Are Women

The 2021 civil services examination results were announced on May 30, 2020. A total of 685 candidates cleared the UPSC exam this year. Shruti Sharma, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has topped this examination. Meanwhile, many news media outlets and social media users have claimed that the first four rank holders for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam are women.

The Economic Times reported on it with the title, "UPSC Civil Services 2021 Results out, girls bag top four positions." In the report, the fourth candidate was identified as Aishwarya Verma.

Jagran Josh and News18 also reported the same.





Many verified social media handles also posted the same claim. Netta D'Souza, acting president of Mahila Congress shared a post on Twitter and wrote a caption which reads, "Thrilled to see women achieve 4 topper slots in the UPSC examination 1⃣Shruti Sharma 2⃣Ankita Agarwal 3⃣Gamini Singla 4⃣ Aishwarya Verma. Women Power. My congratulations and best wishes to all those who have cleared the prestigious exam ! All the best."

Thrilled to see women achieve 4 topper slots in the UPSC examination



1⃣Shruti Sharma

2⃣Ankita Agarwal

3⃣Gamini Singla

4⃣ Aishwarya Verma



Women Power💪👏



My congratulations and best wishes to all those who have cleared the prestigious exam ! All the best ! — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) May 30, 2022

Claim:

The first four rank holders for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC 2021) exam are women.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The fourth rank holder is a male candidate.

During the initial investigation, we did a Google keyword search which led us to a report of The Times Of India dated 31 May 2022. According to the report, Aishwarya Verma who secured the fourth rank in UPSC 2021 exam is a male candidate. The title of the report reads, "Ujjain's Aishwarya Verma is UPSC topper among men." According to the report, Aishwarya Verma is from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and currently lives with his banker father in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

We also found a report of Aaj Tak in which they interviewed Aishwarya Verma. Quoting Verma over his name pronunciation, the report states, "People always teased me for my name. I always tried to explain this to everyone. I thought that after growing up, one day I would come on TV and tell people that my name is Aishwarya (pronounced Aishwaray) not Aishwarya (pronounced Aishwarya)."

In further investigation, we also found a tweet by Anil Kumar, a journalist at India Today stating that Verma who secured 4th rank is a male candidate.

Our investigation shows that the claim made by several media houses of UPSC 2021 top four rank holders being women is false. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

