No, This Man Standing With CM Bhagwant Mann Is Not Goldy Brar Who Took Responsibility Of Murder Of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala, the twenty-eight year old Punjabi rapper and singer, was shot dead on the evening of May 29. He was murdered in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district in Punjab. This comes two days after his security was reduced to two police personnel by the Punjab government, who Moose had not taken along with him at the time of the incident, according to Mansa SSP, as reported by Hindustan Times. He was shot at least 10-12 times near a temple, and was declared dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Gangster Goldy Brar has allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, an image of a businessman named Goldy Brar photographed with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been going viral with claims that he is the same gangster Goldy Brar who has taken responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This is being shared to allege that the Canada-based gangster has links to the AAP government currently ruling the Punjab state.

A Twitter user shared this image with a caption in Hindi which reads, "इस फोटो में जो भगवंत मान के साथ खड़ा Goldy Brar है इसी ने सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या की जिम्मेदारी ली है. अब सवाल ये की किसके कहने पर मूसेवाला की सुरक्षा हटाई"

[English Translation: The man standing next to Bhagwant Mann in this photo is Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Now the question is, on whose behest the security of Moosewala was removed.]

इस फोटो में जो भगवंत मान के साथ खड़ा Goldy Brar है इसी ने सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या की जिम्मेदारी ली है अब सवाल ये की किसके कहने पर मूसेवाला की सुरक्षा हटाई गई। pic.twitter.com/RhNMJBNRwl — उज्जवल कुमार सिंह 🇮🇳 (@ujjawal_sng) May 30, 2022





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Man with CM Bhagwant Mann in the viral image is Goldy Brar who killed singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the image is not Goldy Brar who took responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

During the initial investigation, we searched this profile on Facebook and found that this image was shared by a user Goldy Brar on 10 March 2022 after Bhagwant Mann led Aam Aadmi Party won the Punjab election.

In further investigation, we scanned his profile and found a statement released by him in which he talks about the viral image. In this video, he can be heard saying that his picture with the Chief Minister is being misused on social media. He mentioned the he is not Goldy Brar, accused of killing Moosewala. He mentioned that he is a resident of Jandwala village in Fazilka district of Punjab.

He wrote a caption which reads in English, "I am Goldie Brar son Rajinder Singh resident of village Jandwala. My picture is being misused by social media in today's tragic incident of Sidhu Musewala's murder. I will take legal action against those people.]

Many media reports also published the image of Goldy Brar, the gangster who has allegedly taken responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. We compared the image of the gangster Goldy Brar with the viral image and found that both are two different people. Below you can see the comparison.

It is evident from our investigation the man in the viral image is not gangster Goly Brar who has allegedly taken responsibility for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Both are two different people. The person in the viral photo.himself clarified this by issuing a statement. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing

