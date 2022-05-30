All section
Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Telangana,  30 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A Twitter user wrote, "Telangana Chief Minister KK Chandrasekhar Rao gave 50 lakh reward to Nikhat, who won the gold medal in boxing @nikhat_zareen". The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship On May 19, 2022. She defeated Jitpong Jutamens of Thailand in the finals. She became the fifth Indian woman to win this championship.

Now an image of the Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen receiving a cash prize from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is doing the rounds on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that K. Chandrashekhar Rao is giving a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Nikhat for winning the gold medal.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "तेलंगाना के मुख़्यमंत्री के K चंद्रशेखर राव ने बॉक्सिंग मे गोल्ड मेडल जितने वाली @nikhat_zareen निखत को पचास लाख इनाम दिया, मोदी सरकार को चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब जाना चाहिए."

[English Translation: Telangana Chief Minister KK Chandrasekhar Rao gave 50 lakh reward to Nikhat, who won the gold medal in boxing @nikhat_zareen, Modi government should drown in water.]


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave Rs. 50 lakh reward to Nikhat after she won gold in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2014.

During the initial investigation, we looked for media reports about Telangana CM rewarding Nikhat for winning gold. However, we did not found any such report which can verify the viral claim.

We then did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of Deccan Chronicle dated 16 April 2014. The title of the report reads, "Cash shower for Indian players." According to the report, the State Government felicitated 10 athletes and distributed cash awards worth Rs. 6.11 crores during the Independence Day celebrations held at Golconda Fort. Many players including badminton player Jwala Gutta, P.V. Sindhu, and boxer Nikhat Zareen were honoured during this event.

Image Credit: Deccan Chronicle

In further investigation, we also found that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also shared this image back in 2014 while congratulating boxer Nikhat Zareen. He wrote a caption which reads, "Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao shakes his fist as he hands a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to woman boxer Nikhat Zareen in Hyderabad on Friday.— P. Surendra."

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral image of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao awarding a check worth Rs 50 Lakhs to Nikhat Zareen is from 2014. She was among the 10 athletes felicitated by the state government at that time. It was falsely shared by linking the recent win of Nikhat Zareen in the World Boxing Championship. Hence, the viral claim is misleading. As per available media reports, Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy is only one to announce Rs 5 lakh cash prize to World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Video Shows MP From Nepal Criticising PM Narendra Modi In Nepal's Parliament? No, Viral Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Telangana 
CM 
K. Chandrashekar Rao 
Nikhat Zareen 
Boxer 
World Championship 
Old Image 

