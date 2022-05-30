Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing

Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship On May 19, 2022. She defeated Jitpong Jutamens of Thailand in the finals. She became the fifth Indian woman to win this championship.

Now an image of the Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen receiving a cash prize from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is doing the rounds on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that K. Chandrashekhar Rao is giving a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Nikhat for winning the gold medal.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "तेलंगाना के मुख़्यमंत्री के K चंद्रशेखर राव ने बॉक्सिंग मे गोल्ड मेडल जितने वाली @nikhat_zareen निखत को पचास लाख इनाम दिया, मोदी सरकार को चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब जाना चाहिए."

[English Translation: Telangana Chief Minister KK Chandrasekhar Rao gave 50 lakh reward to Nikhat, who won the gold medal in boxing @nikhat_zareen, Modi government should drown in water.]









Claim:

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave Rs. 50 lakh reward to Nikhat after she won gold in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2014.

During the initial investigation, we looked for media reports about Telangana CM rewarding Nikhat for winning gold. However, we did not found any such report which can verify the viral claim.

We then did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of Deccan Chronicle dated 16 April 2014. The title of the report reads, "Cash shower for Indian players." According to the report, the State Government felicitated 10 athletes and distributed cash awards worth Rs. 6.11 crores during the Independence Day celebrations held at Golconda Fort. Many players including badminton player Jwala Gutta, P.V. Sindhu, and boxer Nikhat Zareen were honoured during this event.

In further investigation, we also found that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also shared this image back in 2014 while congratulating boxer Nikhat Zareen. He wrote a caption which reads, "Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao shakes his fist as he hands a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to woman boxer Nikhat Zareen in Hyderabad on Friday.— P. Surendra."

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral image of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao awarding a check worth Rs 50 Lakhs to Nikhat Zareen is from 2014. She was among the 10 athletes felicitated by the state government at that time. It was falsely shared by linking the recent win of Nikhat Zareen in the World Boxing Championship. Hence, the viral claim is misleading. As per available media reports, Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy is only one to announce Rs 5 lakh cash prize to World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

