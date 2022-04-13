Old Image Of Tomb Demolished Under Yogi Government Falsely Shared As Recent

A set of pictures of a destructed tomb is going viral on social media. In the viral image, a tomb (Mazar) can be seen being demolished by a bulldozer. It is being claimed that these pictures are from Mathura city of Uttar Pradesh, where some illegal shrines located in Govardhan Parikrama marg were demolished by the Yogi government.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "गोवर्धन परिक्रिमा मार्ग में अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण कर बनी मजारो पर J C B चला कर साफ किया जा रहा है, यह काम करने की क्षमता केवल योगी बाबा में ही है."

[English Translation: The illegally encroached shrines on Govardhan Parikrama Marg are being cleaned by running JCB, only Yogi Baba can do this work.]

गोवर्धन परिक्रिमा मार्ग में अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण कर बनी मजारो पर J C B चला कर साफ किया जा रहा है, यह काम करने की क्षमता केवल योगी बाबा में ही है। pic.twitter.com/2IJFAQhtyR — Vikas Pokhariyal (@vikasindiafirst) April 10, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "गोवर्धन परिक्रिमा मार्ग में अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण कर बनी मजारो पर J C B चला कर साफ किया जा रहा है, यह काम करने की क्षमता केवल योगी बाबा में ही है!! धर्म के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहने वाले योगी जी को नमन #योगी बाबा जिंदाबाद."

[English Translation: The illegally encroached on the Govardhan Parikrama Marg are being cleaned by running JCB, only Yogi Baba can do this work!! Salute to yogi Ji, who is always ready for religion #yogi baba zindabad.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The Yogi government demolished an illegal shrine located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is from 2018.

We did an open keyword search during the initial investigation and found similar images in tweets dated back to 2018 and 2020. It means the viral photo is not recent.





गोवर्धन परिक्रिमा मार्ग में अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण करके बनी माजरों को योगी सरकार द्वारा JCB चलाकर साफ किया जा रहा है।



मजहब में बुतपरस्ती हराम है पर हिंदुओं को मूर्ख बनाने के लिए और लैंड जिहाद करने के लिए सड़कों-चौराहों पर अवैध मजारें बनानी हैं हर राज्य में योगी जी जैसे pic.twitter.com/eCa45ZGx4R — Lokesh Verma (@LokeshV24428705) November 17, 2020

On searching more, we found a video report of Neo News dated 13 November 2018 in which similar footage can be seen. According to the reports, due to encroachment and traffic problems around the Govardhan Parikrama marg in Mathura, the administration had decided to demolish the tombs. A total of seven Islamic shrines (Mazars) were demolished under this anti-encroachment drive. Not only this, but the authorities also destroyed five small Hindu temples.

According to the report of Dainik Jagran dated 12 November 2018, Police used force and thrashed the people who were protesting against the demolition of the tomb.

Our investigation found that the claim that shrines located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were recently demolished by the Yogi government is misleading. The viral image is not recent but is from 2018, and it was destroyed under the anti-encroachment drive conducted by the government authority of Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

