Arvind Kejriwal Falsely Quoted Old Image Of Cheating At Exam Centre In Bihar As Visual From Gujarat

After winning the Punjab elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is now preparing for the Gujarat Assembly elections which is going to be held later this year. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann started their election campaign in Gujarat through a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, a picture of people scaling the walls of an examination centre is going viral on social media. In the viral image, a four-storeyed building on which people clinging to each storey's windows can be seen. People while sharing this image claimed that the viral image is from Gujarat and mocked at the condition of Gujarat's education system.

A Twitter user Dr. Bharat Kanabar who claimed to be a political analyst and followed by Prime Minister Modi shared this image and wrote a caption in Gujarati which reads in English, " The "K" of the Kamal is absolutely there, but no one taught the "Sh" of the "Siksha" (education). Education has become a commodity in this country of 200 universities and 40,000 colleges whose buyers and sellers are shameless. The education system is plagued by viruses like paper leaks, exam theft, fake degree certificates. He later deleted the tweet. You can see the screenshot of his tweet below.

Later this image was quoted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with a caption suggesting the picture is from Gujarat. He wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "भाजपा के लोग भी गुजरात की चरमराती शिक्षा पर प्रश्न उठा रहे। पार्टी लाइन से ऊपर उठकर गुजरात में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए आवाज़ उठने लगी है। 27 साल में भाजपा अच्छी शिक्षा नहीं दे पायी। गुजरात के लोगों और सभी पार्टियों को साथ लेकर "आप" सरकार गुजरात में भी दिल्ली की तरह अच्छी शिक्षा देगी."

[English Translation: BJP people are also raising questions on the crumbling education of Gujarat. Rising above the party line, voice has started rising for a good education in Gujarat. BJP could not give good education in 27 years. Taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along, the "AAP" government will give good education in Gujarat as we are giving in Delhi.]

Later this image was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter by the supporters of the AAP party.





Viral school building shows the worst condition of education in Gujarat.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Bihar.

To know the truth of the viral image, we did an open google reverse image search which led us to several reports dated back to March 2015 in which similar image can be seen. According to the report of The Indian Express dated 25 March 2015, the viral image is from Vaishali, Bihar. This photograph was taken during an examination held in Vidya Niketan School located in Mahanar of Vaishali district. It had brought a lot of disrepute to the state in the country.

On searching more, we also found a video report of ETV Bharat Bihar in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, after the picture surfaced, 700 examinees were expelled from that center and eight police personnel were also suspended.

It is worth noticing that nowhere Dr. Bharat Kanabar, whose tweet was quoted by Arvind Kejriwal, mentioned in his tweet that the viral image was from Gujarat. Later Dr. Kanabar made another tweet issuing a clarification about the viral image. He wrote a caption in Gujarat which reads in English, "The photograph in my tweet is from Bihar. The main issue is about the baddies entering the education sector. There is nothing like Harkhawa with Congress or AAP. I have been an active activist of BJP for 3 years and the ideology of nationalism is in my veins, so even if you ask me when I wake up, only "K" of the Kamal can be said.

મારી ટવીટમાં આપેલ ફોટોગ્રાફ બિહારનો છે. મૂળ મુદ્દો શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રવેશેલ બદીઓ અંગેનો છે.

આમાં કોંગ્રેસ કે આપ વાળા હરખાવા જેવું કઈં નથી.

૩૫ વર્ષથી ભાજપનો સક્રિય કાર્યકર્તા છું અને રાષ્ટ્રવાદની વિચારધારા નસ નસમાં છે એટલે ઊંઘમાંથી ઉઠાડીને પૂછો તો પણ "ક" કમળનો "ક" જ બોલાય જાય. — Dr. Bharat Kanabar (@KANABARDr) April 10, 2022

Our investigation shows that the viral image is from Bihar's Vaishali district and the image was taken in 2015. It has nothing to with the Gujarat education system as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims. Hence, the viral claim is false.

