Fact Check: No, Tirupati Temple And Siddhivinayak Temple Don't Have Non-Hindu Administrators

Netizens claim that the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is a Christian and the trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple is a Muslim. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found the claim to be fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   7 April 2021 1:07 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Social media users are claiming that the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is a Christian and the trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple is a Muslim.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is a temple situated in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and Siddhivinayak temple is situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The post being shared by the users says, "The chairman of Tirupati Bala Tirupati Balaji Temple Committee, Chandrashekhar Reddy is a Christian, while the trustee of Siddhi Vinayak Temple is Salim Muslim. Why and till when?".

तिरुपति बाला तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर समिति का अध्यक्ष चद्रशेखर रेड्डी ईसाई है।

सिद्धि विनायक मन्दिर का ट्रस्टी सलीम मुस्लिम है।

आख़िर क्यू और कब तक?

Posted by Kumar Laxman on Tuesday, 23 March 2021
Posted by Brajendra Mohan Mohan on Sunday, 24 May 2020

The post is viral on Facebook.


The post is also viral on Twitter.

Claim:

The chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is a Christian and the trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple is a Muslim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian separately verified if the administrators of both TTD and Siddhivinayak Temple are from different religions and found that the claim is false.

Claim 1: The chairman of TTD is a Christian

The viral post claims that the name of the chairman of TTD is Chandrashekhar Reddy, while on the website of TTD, we found that the name of the chairman is mentioned as Sri Y V Subba Reddy.

Link of the TTD website.

An India Today report published on January 6, 2021, mentioned that YV Subba Reddy is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As Subba Reddy married the aunt of Jagan Mohan, hence many believe that Subba Reddy is also Christian. While the reality is that the sisters of Jagan Mohan's mother, Vijayamma has not converted to Christianity. Hence, Subba Reddy despite being the uncle of Jagan Mohan is not a Christian.

The controversy of Subba Reddy being a Christian is not new. In 2019, Madhu Purnima Kishwar, chair Professor in the Indian Council of Social Science Research, had also alleged that Subba Reddy is a Christian.

Subba Reddy had then (on June 12, 2019) shared a newspaper clip in which he had written and clarified that he was a born Hindu.

Hence, the chairman of TTD is a Hindu not a Christian.

Claim 2: The trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple is a Muslim

On the website of Sidhivinayak temple, the names of board members are given. The chairman of the temple is Aadesh Bandekar and there is no individual named Salim in the list of board members of Sidhivinayak temple.


Apart from the chairman of Siddhivinayak temple, Aadesh Bandekar is an actor, director and also secretary of Shiv Sena.

The Lallantop contacted Bhandekar, who said, "No trustee of Sidhdhivinayak temple is named Salim. We do not have any Muslim members in our board. This claim is fake. We also never had a Muslim member as our trustee."

Hence, this claim is also fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is a Christian and the trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple is a Muslim.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
