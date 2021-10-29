Video Of Mock Drill To Create Awareness Falsely Shared As Terrorists Arrested In Amravati

A video showing armed forces personnel surrounding a bus is viral on social media claiming that they have arrested terrorists carrying a bomb. The video shows the armed personnel pinning down two disguised men from a bus and later taken in a police vehicle with security. The video also shows police officers interacting with bystanders who were filming the incident on their phones.

The video is shared with a Hindi caption. It reads, "महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती मे दो आतंकवादी पकडे गये ये बस मे बम ले कर जा रहे थे".

[English translation: Two terrorists were caught in Amravati, Maharashtra. They were carrying bombs in the bus.]





The video is widespread on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Two terrorists carrying a bomb in a bus were arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is part of a mock drill organized to make the public aware of what should be done in such a scenario.

We searched on the internet using specific keywords, which led us to an extended version of the shared video on YouTube, shot from different angles.

A YouTube channel, 'City News Paratwada', uploaded the video report on the mock drill on 14 October. The video report is titled in Hindi, "बॉम्ब स्फोट हुआ बस स्टेशन पर, २ आतंकवादी पकडे गये, अफरातफरी मच गयी."

In the video, at the 4:40 mark, the reporter asks a police officer about the incident. The officer replies in the Marathi language that it was a mock drill organized to make the public aware of what should be done in such a scenario. He stated that they conducted the exercise at Paratwada to see the preparation of the forces.

Another YouTube channel, 'Gavran 90', uploaded the video report on the mock drill on 14 October. The video report is in the Marathi language and shows the detailed exercise conducted by the police. The report states that the mock drill was conducted at the Paratwada city police of Amravati in light of the upcoming festive season.

The Quint contacted Inspector Sadanand Mankar of Paratwada police station in Amravati, who confirmed that the video shows a mock drill. He told the Quint, "We told bystanders about it and later we went around the town in our police vehicle announcing the same. We do it every once in a while to spread awareness about how people should behave in such scenarios."

To sum up, the video is shared with a false claim that two terrorists carrying a bomb in the bus were arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra.

It is originally a video of a mock drill conducted by police at the Paratwada city of Amravati, Maharashtra.

