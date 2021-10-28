Video Showing Tiles With Pictures Of Hindu Deities Laid On Tiles Outside Toilet Is Not From Restaurant Of Anand, Gujarat

Muslim Mirror, a media platform covering the affairs of minorities and disadvantaged groups of India, posted a protest video from Anand, Gujarat, on 26 October. The video shows a group protesting and sloganeering outside a restaurant, 'Blueivy', in media presence. They captioned the video, "Anand (Gujarat). #Hindu extremists opposing the opening of a restaurant owned by a Muslim. They are sloughing slogans, "If you want to stay in India, you will have to say Jai Sri Ram". #Hindutva.#RSS"

Anand (Gujarat). #Hindu extremists opposing the opening of a restaurant owned a Muslim.They are sloughing slogans "If you want to stay in India, you will have to say Jai Sri Ram". #Hindutva.#RSS pic.twitter.com/yg7jPe6IBh — MuslimMirror.com (@MuslimMirror) October 26, 2021

Replying to the video by Muslim Mirror, several Twitter users posted a video claiming to show why people were protesting outside the Blueivy restaurant. The video is recorded by a man speaking in Gujarati and showing that tiles with pictures of Hindu deities were laid on a wall outside the toilet, which hurt the sentiments of Hindus, leading to a protest against the restaurant and its Muslim owners. They captioned the video, "FAKE They are protesting because this Muslim owned hotel had images of Hindu deities on tiles outside the bathroom".

FAKE



They are protesting because this Muslim owned hotel had images of Hindu deities on tiles outside the bathroom pic.twitter.com/A6IG7Nf9Aa — Rambhakt Vedic (@Vedic_Revival) October 26, 2021





भगवानों का अपमान किया रेस्टोरेंट ने



They are protesting because this Muslim owned hotel had images of Hindu deities on tiles outside the bathroom pic.twitter.com/ccjfrB6s4j pic.twitter.com/vXWJ1DhXZN@rightistankita https://t.co/HiuQUi7zjH — Rameshwar Arya सावरकर 🇮🇳 (@iRameshwarArya) October 26, 2021

It is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The video shows people protesting outside Blueivy because tiles with pictures of Hindu deities were laid just outside its toilet.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim made by Twitter users and found it to be false.

We carefully observed the video posted as replies to the Muslim Mirror's video of people protesting and sloganeering outside Blueivy restaurant. In the video, at 0:24 seconds, the man recording the video can be heard saying Adina Palace, Valsad. Taking a clue from here, we searched for Adina Palace, Valsad on Google maps. However, we did not find Bathrooms of Adina Palace identical to the viral video.





The Google map location shows that Adina Palace, Valsad and Blueivy, Anand are two different locations.

We also observed that Muslim Mirror stated in their Twitter post that people were protesting the opening of Blueivy restaurant owned by Muslims. But the video claiming to be of Blueivy restaurant's toilet looks used and doesn't appear new. It is worth noticing the Blueivy is a newly constructed hotel and not even inaugurated fully. Claiming such a dirty toilet belongs to 3-star hotel sounds suspicious.

We found a report by Mumbai Mirror which mentioned that Dr Shailesh Shah, who lives beside the newly built restaurant, alleged that the owners had illegally occupied some part of the restaurant's land. He approached Anand-Vallabha Vidhyanagar-Karamsad Urban Development Authority (AVKUDA), where no action was taken. Later, he filed a petition in Gujarat High Court, which directed AVKUDA to survey the land and submit its report by 28 October.

According to the report, Dr Shailesh Shah came in contact with hardline Hindu organisations and BJP leaders. They collectively amplified the matter as Muslims indulging in 'land jihad" and opening a restaurant in Hindu-majority areas.

We found another report by Vibes Of India, which covered the protest outside the Blueivy restaurant. The report consists of bytes by several protestors who are against the restaurant just because Muslims own it.

To sum up, the people protesting outside Blueivy restaurant is from Anand, Gujarat, whereas the viral video of a man showing tiles with pictures of Hindu deities laid outside the restaurant's toilet is claimed to be from Adina Palace, which is in Valsad Gujarat. Residents have clearly specified the reason for the protest as a Muslim owning the restaurant and the neighbour as 'Land Jihad'.



The Logical Indian Fact Check team could not find the location of the viral video.

