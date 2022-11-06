Viral Video Showing 'Hindu Girl Converted Into Islam' In Kerala Is Actually Teaser Of Upcoming Film 'The Kerala Story'

A monologue of a woman wearing a burqa is going viral on social media. In the viral video, she can be heard saying, "My name was Shalini Unnikrishnan. I wanted to be a nurse to serve humankind. Now I'm Fatima Ba, an ISIS terrorist in Afghanistan jail. I'm not alone. Like me, 32,000 women have already been converted and buried in the deserts of Syria and Yemen. A deadly game of converting normal girls into the deadliest terrorists is happening in Kerala." Believing this video as really incident, many people shared this video and claimed that a Hindu girl from Kerala was converted into a terrorist by ISIS.

A Twitter user shared this video with a caption that reads in Hindi, "केरल में 32000 हिन्दु लड़कियों को मुस्लिम बनाकर ISIS जैसे खूंखार जिहादी आतंकवादी संगठनो को बेचकर आतंक की फैक्टरी बनाने का काम चल रहा। तथाकथित केरल की राज्य सरकार के सरक्षण मे PFI,इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन आतंकियों की उपज से सब खेल चल रहा है."

[English Translation: In Kerala, converting 32,000 Hindu girls into Muslims and selling them to dreaded jihadi terrorist organizations like ISIS and making them a terror factory is going on. Under the protection of the so-called Kerala state government, all the games are going on with the help of PFI, Indian Mujahideen terrorists.]

केरल में 32000 हिन्दु लड़कियों को मुस्लिम बनाकर ISIS जैसे खूंखार जिहादी आतंकवादी संगठनो को बेचकर आतंक की फैक्टरी बनाने का काम चल रहा। तथाकथित केरल की राज्य सरकार के सरक्षण मे PFI,इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन आतंकियों की उपज से सब खेल चल रहा है । pic.twitter.com/mRZKJN35TT — Jeet Singh (@JeetSinghIN) November 4, 2022

Another user wrote, "'Shalini UnniKrishnan' & now I am 'Fatima Ba' an ISIS terrorist. A Hindu girls are being groomed & converted In Kerala, exposes Kerala's #LoveJihad industry where more than 32,000 Hindu girls converted & sent to ISIS territory to Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan".

'Shalini UnniKrishnan' & now I am 'Fatima Ba' an ISIS terrorist.



A hindu girls are being groomed & converted In Kerala , exposes the Kerala's #LoveJihad industry where more than 32,000 Hindu girls converted & sent to ISIS territory to Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iPxIOBDNFX — Padmanabha upadhya (@nrup25) November 4, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a Hindu girl from Kerala who converted to Islam and is currently in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is part of a teaser of an upcoming movie titled "The Kerala Story".

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found that several verified Twitter handles shared this clip mentioning it as a teaser of an upcoming movie named "The Kerala Story".

"My name was Shalini Unnikrishnan. Now I am Fatima Ba, an ISIS terrorist." Teaser for Kerala Story depicts horrific tales of several thousand girls converted & trafficked to ISIS. This makes it crystal clear why India outlawed PFI & took legal action against its leadership. pic.twitter.com/jzMl1OY1vS — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 4, 2022

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found that 'The Kerala Story' is a film produced by director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It's teaser was released on November 3, 2022. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen, based on the issue of conversion and terrorism in Kerala. According to an article published by Cinema Express dated 22, 2022, the film's director Sudipto Sen claimed in his statement, "According to an investigation, a total of 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls have been converted in Kerala since 2009. Most of them end up landing in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas! Despite accepting these facts, the government is hardly contemplating any definitive action plan against such huge international conspiracies led by ISIS-influenced groups." Below you can see the teaser.

The woman seen in the viral video is actor Adah Sharma. We also scanned her social media profile and found the longer version of a viral video tweeted by her on November 3. She mentioned hashtags like #Upcomingmovie, #SunshinePictures #TheKeralaStory suggesting it a movie teaser.

We looked for reports to corroborate the claim by the movie that 32,000 Kerala Hindu women have been converted to Islam and sold to ISIS, but couldn't find anything. Neither a news report nor a report from Indian investigative agencies. It is evident from our investigation that the viral video showing a Hindu girl converted into Islam and currently in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist is not real but actually a teaser of an upcoming film named 'The Kerala Story'. The woman in the viral video is actor Adah Sharma. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

