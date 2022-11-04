On November 3, Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was allegedly shot in Wazirabad, Pakistan, during a rally. Imran khan got injuries on his leg, while several others also got injured in the attack.

Against the same backdrop, several images of Imran Khan have gone viral on social media. In the first image, Imran Khan's face soaked in the blood can be seen. While in the second image, he can be seen lying on the bed. Several media outlets and netizens shared these images linking them to the attack on Imran Khan's rally on November 3. People claimed that these images were taken after the attack on Imran Khan.

Media outlets like The New York Times, The Economist, The Guardian, NDTV, News24, Times Now NavBharat, Zee Salam, etc shared these images with a similar claim.





















Claim:

A viral image shows Imran Khan after being shot during a recent rally in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral images are old and presented out of context.

1st Image:

We did a google reverse image search and found several reports dated back to May 2013 in which similar images can be seen. According to the report of India Today dated 09 May 2013, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan suffered a head injury after he fell off a forklift that was hoisting him onto a stage during an election campaign meeting. He was later admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.





According to the report of The Times Of India, Khan fell from the forklift along with his security guards from a height of around 15 ft after losing balance as the lift was about to reach the top of the stage. We also found the same footage in a video report of Al Jazeera dated back to 2013. The title of the report reads, "Imran Khan falls from rally stage in Pakistan."

Second Image:

We did a google reverse image search and found the same image uploaded on Imran Khan's verified Twitter account in 2014. The caption of the tweet reads, "Night at the dharna". According to the reports, Image was sitting on a dharna and was protesting against Nawaz Sharif's government as the opposition leader.

Night at the dharna. pic.twitter.com/5ppIGJAs1S — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 17, 2014

According to the reports, Khan started the protest in Lahore on August 14, 2014, where he led thousands of his supporters to stage a sit-in in front of the parliament in Islamabad and pressurized the administration to launch an impartial investigation into claims of election fraud in which his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) lost.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral images are not from the recent attack on Imran Khan as several media claim. The first image was dated back to May 2013, when Imran Khan got injured after he fell from the forklift along with his security guards after losing his balance. While the second image was from August 2014, when he was sitting in dharna against the then Nawaz Sharif's government. Hence, the viral claim is false.



