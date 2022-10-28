Tarek Fatah Falsely Claims That Indian Man Confessed To Raping His Daughter; Horrifying Incident Took Place In Pakistan

A video of a man standing behind bars while a person demands answers out of him is going viral across social media. The video is going viral claiming that the man behind bars is an Indian Muslim who allegedly raped his 25-year-old daughter.

Claim:

The video shows a man behind bars who is asked his name by the person filming. The man states his name as Mushtaq Ahmed and his place of residence as Shah Town. The person filming asks about the man's relation to the victim, to which the man replies that she is his daughter. In the confrontation, it is gleaned that the man allegedly confesses to raping his 25-year-old daughter.

Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-Candian journalist known for spreading false information, shared the video claiming, "His wife was ill, so this 60-year-old Indian Muslim admits he raped his 25-year-old daughter to satiate his sexual urges."

His wife was ill so this 60-year-old Indian Muslim admits he raped his 25-year-old daughter to satiate his sexual urges. https://t.co/Rt4IWt128G — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) October 25, 2022

The original tweet was shared by a user named Sanatan Shreshth which was quote tweeted by Tarek Fatah. However, he did not mention that the incident took place in India.













Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The incident of the accused being confronted over raping his daughter took place in Pakistan.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes, which led us to this video by H. Q News uploaded on October 21, 2022.

The caption reads, "In the perimeter of Bin Qasim Police Station, a resident father of Shah Town forcibly committed adultery with his daughter."

We used the relevant keywords from the post to conduct a keyword search across Facebook. We came across this post by 4 News Pakistan uploaded on October 21, 2022. The post contained the same viral video.

According to the translated captions, the accused is Mushtaq Ahmed, whose daughter is the victim. The victim, who is married to Ehsan-ul-Haq, filed a police complaint against her father. In the complaint, she noted that she and her husband were staying in Mansehra Hazara. Mushtaq Ahmed asked them to move to Karachi, promising employment for her husband in a private factory. After they moved to Karachi, under the pretext of sending her husband to work, the father raped her.

In our Fact Check, we came across a post by Facebook user Adil Tanha DX. In the translated post, he mentioned that the victim was forcibly raped with the threat of a knife. The accused threatened to kill her if she told what happened to anyone.

After she told details of her sexual abuse to her husband, he tried to commit suicide by intaking rat poison. After the subsequent hospitalization and recovery of the husband, they filed a police complaint.

In our Fact Check, we came across this video uploaded by user OlusTV on YouTube on October 22, 2022. The video is titled, 'Father arrested for raping daughter'.

The video contained a news segment by an anchor along with the viral video. The anchor can be heard saying that the father who had forcibly raped his daughter has been arrested. As per the accused, the father used to rape her under the threat of a knife.

We came across a video which contained the video as a part of a larger news segment. The video was uploaded on the Facebook page of City News, a Pakistani channel. At the 23.45 mark in the video, the anchor notes details about the incident confirming that the video took place in Pakistan.

Conclusion:

We found that the video showing the incident of the accused being confronted over raping his daughter took place in Pakistan. As per media reports and social media posts, the accused raped his daughter threatening her with a knife. The accused, Mushtaq Ahmed, was arrested by Bin Qasim police after the daughter filed a complaint. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim stating that the man is Indian is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Leaders Share Video of Andhra Pradesh Festival As Visuals From Bharat Jodo Yatra