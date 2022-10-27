Congress Leaders Share Video of Andhra Pradesh Festival As Visuals From Bharat Jodo Yatra

A video of a large crowd is viral across social media with the claim that it shows visuals from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on October 27 from Mahabubnagar in Telangana. The yatra, which has completed one-third of its journey, is expected to reach Nanded in Maharashtra on November 7.



Claim:

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz tweeted the video claiming that the visuals depicted are from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Treasurer of Mumbai Congress, Bhushan Patil tweeted the video with the claim, "On the last day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, Raichur created public history."



Other netizens also circulated the viral video with similar claims.





See this mass gathering, the period of change #Bharatjodoyatra 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eAyuKB7GbO — Manish Tiwari (@livemanish_) October 22, 2022

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pydithalli Ammavaru Sirimanotsavam festival, which is held in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram in October every year.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We came across a video uploaded by user Pothina Bala on October 12, 2022. The video titled, 'Croud for Pydimamba Utsav Sirumanu' apparently shows visuals from Paidithalli Sirimanu.

We conducted a keyword search and came across an article by The Hindu published on October 7, 2022. The article is titled, 'Arrangements are in full swing for Sirimanotsavam in Vizianagaram on October 11.'

As per the report, a large number of devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha will be participating in the Sirimanotsavam of the local presiding deity Sri Pydimamba on October 11.

We then went through the video carefully and noticed a Sony Center storefront in the viral video. We searched for the outlet from Sony on Google located in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. We came across this Sony Center located on Fort Road in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

We looked through other videos with the same keywords. We came across another video of the festivities from a different angle. The video titled, 'Pydimamba Utsav Sirumanu Round-1' was uploaded by user Info Video by Rama on October 12, 2022.

We could see the Hotel Anand Grand Fort in the video. We conducted a keyword search for the hotel and found it was located near Three Lamps Junction in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

We then checked the distance between the Sony Center and Hotel Anand Grand Fort. We noticed that there was a distance of 300 meters between the two locations.

Close to these two locations is the Sri Sri Sri Pydithalli Ammavari Temple. As per the governmental website of Vizianagaram district, the Sirimanu or Srimanthotsavam festival is celebrated in this temple in September or October every year.

Image Credit: Google Maps

In our Fact Check, we also came across a Facebook post that provides more visuals of the religious gathering.

In one of the images in the post, the Sony Center, plants on the road divider and the cover on the roof of the building can be observed. These objects matches up with those seen in the viral videos.

Additionally, we found videos uploaded by Sakshi TV and VPN Media published on 11 October 2022. The same building and its backdrop can be seen in these videos and the viral video as well.

As per this ABP report, Rahul Gandhi was in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on 11 October.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is from Pydithalli Ammavaru Sirimanotsavam, which is held in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram in October every year. We can ascertain that the viral video is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Hence, the viral claim is false.

