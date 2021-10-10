Taliban Hanged Man In Front Of His Son? Old Image Shared With False Claim

A photo purportedly showing a man hanged to death by the Talibani militants in front of his son is going viral on social media. The picture shows a man kneeling on the ground hanging from a noose and a scared child crying behind him. Netizens claim that this scene is from Afghanistan, where recently the Taliban hanged a man in front of his son.

The Taliban hanged to kill a Hazara man in front of his son. The persecution of Hazaras continued throughout the 19th century. It is suggested that until the 1970s some Sunni religious teachers preached that the killing of Hazaras was a key to paradise. pic.twitter.com/Z3iuorBKQ2 — Ramish Aramish (@arwinazada) October 3, 2021





Saddest pic I have seen in a long time. An Afghan Kid crying seeing his father executed on the street by #Taliban #SanctionPakistan for #FreeAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/Zeuybi3zuA — OMM SHANTI (विश्व शांति) (@LiChen83068533) September 30, 2021

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Daily reminder of what our leaders have done in all of our names. What they want all of us to forget - and Afghans are still enduring. Do not let them legitimize terror as a form of governing."

Daily reminder of what our leaders have done in all of our names. What they want all of us to forget - and Afghans are still enduring. Do not let them legitimize terror as a form of governing. pic.twitter.com/fmOfbVPr9j — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 30, 2021

It is being viral on Facebook and Twitter with similar captions.

Claim:

The photo is of a man hanged by the Taliban in front of his son.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2018.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to the Persian language website 'Middle East Press'. According to the report, this picture is related to an incident in the year 2018 in which a man named Shah Mahmood tried to kill himself by hanging in front of the governor's office in Takhar province.

According to the report, the reason for his suicide was his inability to stand up to the tyrants who wanted to usurp his lands. Shah Mahmood claimed that the deputy governor and chairman of the Takhar Provincial Council are trying to seize his lands by inciting locals.

On searching more we found a report of BBC Persian and Atlas Press dated April 2018. According to the report published by Atlas Press, an official in Takhar confirmed the incident, saying that the failure of the Takhar judiciary to handle the man's legal case forced him to take such a step.

We also found a tweet with the photo posted on March 26, 2018. In 2018, there was a government of Ashraf Ghani also known as the National Unity Government. It is noteworthy that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

تصاویر دردناک از مردی که خودش را در مقابل دفتر والی تخار حلق آویز نمود. گریه ها و فریاد های کودک خرد سال او، قلب های زیادی را به درد آورد. با این حال اما مقام ولایت تخار چیزی در این مورد نگفته است. pic.twitter.com/xRlsXoiXdq — Jawed Mohtashami (@JawedMohtashami) March 26, 2018

To sum up, the viral photo is from 2018, and it has nothing to do with the Taliban. It is falsely shared with a claim that the Taliban has executed him on the street, in front of his child. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: PM Modi Elected As Chief President In Britain Among 53 World Leaders? No, Viral Claim Is False!