Caste discrimination
PM Modi Elected As Chief President In Britain Among 53 World Leaders? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Elected As Chief President In Britain Among 53 World Leaders? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  9 Oct 2021 10:43 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The picture is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland.

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral on social media, claiming that a forum was organised in Britain where he was elected as the chief head amongst the heads of 53 other countries. The picture shows the Indian PM standing in the middle with folded hands and other leaders standing around him and applauding while he arrives.

The picture is viral on social media with a Hindi text that reads, "200 साल तक हमे गुलाम बनाने वाले ब्रिटेन मे कल 53 देशों के अध्यक्षो के बीच "मोदी महा अध्यक्ष" थे. यह दृश्य देखकर हर भारतीय का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो गया होगा.!"

[English translation: Among the head of 53 countries, Modi was the 'Chief President' yesterday in Britain, a country that enslaved us for 200 years. After seeing this scene, every Indian's chest would have swelled with pride.]


The picture is viral on Facebook.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The Indian PM was elected as the chief president among heads of 53 nations.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The picture is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to The Economic Times report of 24 January 2018. It carried the same photo and was captioned, "He also tweeted a picture of the prime minister with the council members with the hashtag 'IndiaMeansBusiness', the official campaign of India here at Davos".

The report mentioned that the Indian PM interacted with the international business community of the Geneva-based organisation that hosts this summit annually in Davos, Switzerland.

Image Credit: Economic Times

We found that Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, shared the viral picture via Twitter on 23 January 2018. He captioned it, "The world applauds 1.3 bn people of India at the @wef in #Davos appreciating the remarkable transformation in improving the business climate. PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event. #IndiaMeansBusiness".

We found that the Press Information Bureau, the nodal agency of the government of Indian, also shared the pictures from the 2018 WEF via Twitter on 23 January 2018. They captioned them, "PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event in #Davos. #IndiaMeansBusiness".

In conclusion, the claim that Indian PM was elected as the chief president in a forum organised in Britain is false. The picture is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland, not Britain.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Owner Of Second Car That Ran Over Protesting Farmers Is A BJP Supporter, Not A Congress Leader

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
