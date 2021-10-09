PM Modi Elected As Chief President In Britain Among 53 World Leaders? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral on social media, claiming that a forum was organised in Britain where he was elected as the chief head amongst the heads of 53 other countries. The picture shows the Indian PM standing in the middle with folded hands and other leaders standing around him and applauding while he arrives.

The picture is viral on social media with a Hindi text that reads, "200 साल तक हमे गुलाम बनाने वाले ब्रिटेन मे कल 53 देशों के अध्यक्षो के बीच "मोदी महा अध्यक्ष" थे. यह दृश्य देखकर हर भारतीय का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो गया होगा.!"

[English translation: Among the head of 53 countries, Modi was the 'Chief President' yesterday in Britain, a country that enslaved us for 200 years. After seeing this scene, every Indian's chest would have swelled with pride.]

200 साल तक हमे गुलाम बनाने वाले ब्रिटेन मे कल 53 देशों के अध्यक्षो के बीच " मोदी महा अध्यक्ष " थे यह दृश्य देखकर हर भारतीय का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो गया होगा...!✌🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/aW6mDNHV5l — Alok kumar mishra (@alokkumar3251) September 28, 2021





The picture is viral on Facebook.

Claim:

The Indian PM was elected as the chief president among heads of 53 nations.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The picture is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to The Economic Times report of 24 January 2018. It carried the same photo and was captioned, "He also tweeted a picture of the prime minister with the council members with the hashtag 'IndiaMeansBusiness', the official campaign of India here at Davos".

The report mentioned that the Indian PM interacted with the international business community of the Geneva-based organisation that hosts this summit annually in Davos, Switzerland.

We found that Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, shared the viral picture via Twitter on 23 January 2018. He captioned it, "The world applauds 1.3 bn people of India at the @wef in #Davos appreciating the remarkable transformation in improving the business climate. PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event. #IndiaMeansBusiness".

The world applauds 1.3 bn people of India at the @wef in #Davos appreciating the remarkable transformation in improving the business climate. PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/AfvfarnKGS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 23, 2018

We found that the Press Information Bureau, the nodal agency of the government of Indian, also shared the pictures from the 2018 WEF via Twitter on 23 January 2018. They captioned them, "PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event in #Davos. #IndiaMeansBusiness".

PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event in #Davos. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/Df4nXE0r2Q — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 23, 2018

In conclusion, the claim that Indian PM was elected as the chief president in a forum organised in Britain is false. The picture is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland, not Britain.

