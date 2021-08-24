Did Taliban Threaten India With War? No, Viral Video Is Two Years Old!

A video of the Taliban is being circulated to show that the militant group is threatening India with a war over Kashmir. In the video, a man accompanied by other men can be heard warning the Indian government and calling Kashmir a part of Afghanistan that belongs to Pashtuns.

The man speaks in Urdu, the English translation of which reads, "I have heard that India is threatening Pakistan with war for a while. I want to tell the Hindu government of India that we are with the Pakistani army and the nation. You cannot do anything to us. Like we made the US cry, we will do the same to you."

The video has surfaced amidst the recent events occurring in Afghanistan. The Taliban has occupied the country by overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani led government in Afghanistan.

Dr Richa Rajpoot, social media head for Uttar Pradesh's Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the video and captioned, "लो भाई धमकी भी आ गई तालिबान से" (Here brother, the threat also came from the Taliban).

Another Twitterati shared the video and captioned, "OPEN THREATS FROM #Talibans TO #Modi. Is it True..??? #तालिबान threaten Modi of war, saying that Kashmir is a part of Afghanistan and belongs to the Pashtuns. That they will be claiming and taking what belongs 2 them! "Taliban 2.0" "Location --- Northern Kabul" Jamnagar".

OPEN THREATS FROM #Talibans TO #Modi 👇👇

Is it True..???😱

#तालिबान threaten Modi of war, saying that Kashmir is a part of Afghanistan and belongs to the Pashtuns.That they will be claiming and taking what belongs 2 them!

"Taliban 2.0" "Location --- Northern Kabul" Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/W6MmtWwKda — R@h!ñ!🍂 (@itsmebonggirl) August 17, 2021

The video is also viral on Facebook with varied captions;

'All In One', a Facebook page, shared the video and captioned, "Taliban talking about India Pakistan and America"

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned, "It's not even two days and the Taliban's threatening message for India has come.....Be prepared for another tragedy."

Claim:

The Taliban threatened India with a war over Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is not at all recent.

We performed a Google reverse image search on the different keyframes from the video and found that the video is two years old and has been on social media since 2019.

We found the same video posted on Facebook in February 2019.

A Facebook page, 'Allah hu Akbar' had shared this video titled as 'Afghan Taliban ki India ko Warning'. It is captioned in Urdu, an English translation of which reads, "Afghan Taliban's open warning to India. Even if they dare to attack Pakistan, they will make India like the United States and Russia."

Another Facebook page, 'City Mobile Communication', shared this video and captioned it in Urdu, an English translation of which reads, "Share more so that this video reaches India. Long live Pakistan, long live Pakistan Army. Today's big news is that the Mujahideen of Afghanistan has threatened India that if you look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, they will do to you what they did to Americans and Russians."

A Facebook page for Pakistan Army General Javed Bajwa, 'General Qamar Javed Bajwa Fans', also shared the video on 21 February 2019 with the caption, "Today's big news, Afghanistan Mujahideens have threatened India that if you look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, they will do what they did to US and Russia."

We also found the same video on YouTube, uploaded in 2019. A YouTube channel Dawat-e- Tuheed, uploaded the video on 23 February 2019. The video was titled in Urdu and had an identical meaning as mentioned in the above Urdu captions.

In fact, at the first press interaction held by the Taliban after occupying Afghanistan, their spokesperson stated that they would not pose any threat to any country.

In an interview with India Today, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson, stated that their group does not want to be part of the rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Therefore, from the fact that the video has been in circulation on social media for two years, it is evident that the viral video is not recent. So far, no threat has been issued to India by the Taliban.

