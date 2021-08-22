Old Image Of Yemen Shared As Security Check At Afghanistan Airport Under Taliban Rule

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August, and the world is worried about how the Taliban rule will affect the rights of civilians living there. The USA withdrew its military troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of invasion, followed by the Taliban taking over its governance. Now almost every citizen in Afghanistan is living in the shadow of guns. Amidst this, a picture is viral on social media in which security personnel is checking a man. The man can be seen holding a gun on his back. It is being claimed that the viral picture is of Afghanistan Airport.

A Twitterati while sharing this viral photo, wrote, "#afghanistan एयरपोर्ट पर सिक्योरिटी चेक की मनोरम तस्वीर.. मतलब एपिक है ये." Its English translation reads, "Captivating picture of security check at the airport.. means epic it is..!"







Security checking somewhere in Kabul, Like seriously 😅 pic.twitter.com/dZHwd2zX6M — Syed Ali Haider (@SyedAliHaider13) August 17, 2021





You might be a terrorist, but still you have to ho through the mandatory security checks at #kabulairport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mLf2DMQ4oo — Satya Arya (@arya_sd) August 17, 2021





Claim:



The viral image of security check is of Afghanistan Airport.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To know the reality of this viral picture, we first did a google reverse image of the viral photo. It led us to a tweet by the user name "yemenfelix1" dated July 1 2015. The image in the tweet looks the same as the viral image. The tweet was done by Amjad Tadros, Journalist and Middle east producer of CBS news. The caption of the viral tweet reads, "Memories from #yemen: Houthi soldier searching a man going into a rally: Qat, daggers & machine guns allowed!".

Memories from #yemen: Houthi soldier searching a man going into a rally: Qat, daggers & machine guns allowed! pic.twitter.com/TFevPYz9pv — yemenfelix1 (@amtadros) July 1, 2015

On doing a keyword search, we also found a video report by CBS Evening News. This report is dated 16 June 2015. At that time, there was a constant state of crisis in Yemen. We noticed that the still at 1 minute 21 seconds looks like the viral picture. The report says that it is the Houthi rebels who are conducting checks. This becomes clear from the picture below. Some of the people seen in the picture are also seen in the video. Apart from this, a green pillar is also seen behind.

It is evident from the report of CBS News that the viral image is not from Afghanistan but from Sana, Yemen and is of 2015. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo From London Street Play Shared Claiming Taliban Is Selling Women