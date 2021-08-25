All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Did The Taliban Destroy A Mosque In Pakistan? No, The Viral Photo Is Old!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Did The Taliban Destroy A Mosque In Pakistan? No, The Viral Photo Is Old!

25 Aug 2021

A 2014 photo of the Al Quba Husainiya Mosque of Iraq's Mosul is viral with a false claim that the Taliban demolished the mosque in Pakistan.

The Taliban has captured Afghanistan by overthrowing Ashraf Ghani led government. Since then, a lot of fake news linked to the Taliban have surfaced on social media. Now, a photo is shared with a claim that the Taliban has destroyed a mosque in Pakistan. The picture shows a high rise building with a dome that seems to be on fire with smoke coming out.

The photo is shared on social media with an identical mocking caption. The caption reads in Hindi, "पाकिस्तान में तालिबानियों की मदद से पहली मस्जिद अंतरिक्ष में लांच की गई बधाइयां रुकनी नहीं चाहिए" (The first mosque in Pakistan with the help of Taliban was launched into space, congratulations should not stop).

The picture is shared on Twitter.


The photo is shared on Facebook as well.


Claim:

The Taliban destroyed a mosque in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is of the 2014 attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Iraq's Mosul.

A simple reverse image search of the photo led us to several International media reports that reported this incident.

The Iraqi News reported an attack by ISIS on Iraq's Mosul on 6 July 2014. Along with the viral photo, the report also carried pictures of other buildings destroyed by the militant sect during that time.

Image Credit: Iraqi News

The Huffington Post and Independent identified the building as Shiite's Al-Qubba Husseiniya mosque and credited the picture to Associated Press (AP).

Image Credit: Huff Post


Image Credit: Independent

The RT reported on 5 July 2014 that ISIS has destroyed sacred sites such as shrines and mosques around the historic northern city of Mosul in Nineveh province using explosives and bulldozers.

.

Image Credit: RT

The Daily Mail also shared the Shia Al-Qubba Husseiniya mosque's demolition video with their news report.

In conclusion, an old photo of the Al Quba Husainiya Mosque of Iraq's Mosul is viral with a false claim that the Taliban demolished the mosque in Pakistan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

