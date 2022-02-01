Did TMC Leader Hoist Only Party Flag on Republic Day? Video Viral With False Claim

After the Republic Day celebrations, a video was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari with a claim that Trinamool Congress members along with MLA Purna Chandra Bauri hoisted only the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) flag instead of the National flag on the Republic Day. In the video, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leaders and former MLA Purna Chandra Bauri are seen standing in front of the AITC flag and singing the national anthem joined by a group of people.

The video was shared on January 26, 2022, by the official Twitter handle of Suvendu Adhikari with a caption that reads, "Shameful that TMC members are desecrating the National Anthem in the presence of @AITCofficial, Ex MLA; Purna Chandra Bauri of Raghunathpur Assembly of Purulia & other leaders. Also, unfurling the TMC flag in place of the National Flag to celebrate Republic Day is extremely unfortunate."

Shameful that TMC members are desecrating the National Anthem in the presence of @AITCofficial Ex MLA; Purna Chandra Bauri of Raghunathpur Assembly of Purulia & other leaders.

Also, unfurling TMC flag in place of National Flag to celebrate Republic Day is extremely unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/8PlwsEWHYT — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 26, 2022

Many social media news portals started sharing the video with a similar claim following the post.

Purulia: Reportedly some TMC leaders unfurled TMC Party flag instead of Indian National Flag and desecrated National Anthem.#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/B4BjoMxrqS — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) January 27, 2022





Bengal News



BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC workers of insulting National Anthem.



Follow our handle for more news updates. — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) January 27, 2022

Shameful that TMC members are desecrating the National Anthem in the presence of TMC Ex MLA; Purna Chandra Bauri of Raghunathpur Assembly of Purulia & other leaders.

Also, unfurling TMC flag in place of National Flag to celebrate Republic Day is extremely unfortunate.

Shame ! pic.twitter.com/1UhmSoQaPi — kuntal Mandal (@kuntal28695281) January 26, 2022









Many Facebook-based online news portals also shared the video with a similar claim:

Organiser Weekly, an online news portal with around more than 1 lakh followers, shared the video with a claim that reads, "Leader of Opposition in Bengal #SuvenduAdhikari shared a video of TMC leader's unfurling the #TMC flag instead of the Indian flag and singing the incorrect National Anthem on Republic Day".

The Nation with NaMo Facebook page with more than 14 lakh followers also shared the video with a caption that reads," TMC leaders even sung the national anthem incorrectly!"

The Saffron Sword, an online news portal with more than 75 thousand followers, also shared the video with a similar claim. The video's caption reads, "TMC leaders singing National Anthem after hoisting National Flag of West Bengal."

Claim:



Trinamool Congress leaders hoisted only the party flag of TMC

Fact Check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The other visuals from the same day show that the TMC Leaders hoisted the National flag at a similar spot which cannot be seen in the viral video.

During our initial investigation, we ran a google keyword search and found pictures and videos by Trinamool Congress pages in which both the Indian Flag and Party flag were hoisted. The pole of the National Flag was kept taller than the party flag.





We also found the Facebook page of Shri Purnachandra Bauri, where he posted the video of the Republic day event wherein we can be seen hoisting the National flag. The video was shared on January 27, 2021, with a caption in Bengali, which when translated in English, reads, "Yesterday, BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari tried to insult the Trinamool Congress on the occasion of Republic Day through a video. This is not the culture of our Trinamool Congress. We all abide by the Constitution of India to the letter. BJP only uses this kind of culture to confuse people. #AllIndiaTrinamoolCongress",

With the help of the above pictures, The Logical Indian contacted AITC member Purnachandra Bauri from the Raghunathpur assembly. While talking to The Logical Indian, he said, "The event took place at Raghunathpur, and the video was taken from a different angle where the Indian flag is not visible. We have pictures and videos from the day of the Republic day event".



He also shared various pictures and videos from the Republic day programme at Raghunathpur. We can notice from the pictures that Purna Chandra Bauri is wearing the same green-coloured kurta as can be seen in the viral video. The pictures show both the Indian flag and TMC Party flag standing at a distance from each other, with the National flag at a much greater height.

Image credits- Purna Chandra Bauri





Image Credits- Purna Chandra Bauri

Conclusion"

Therefore, from the above investigation, we can say that the video of TMC leader Purna Chandra Bauri hoisting the TMC flag is misleading. The video is shot from a different angle from where the National Flag cannot be seen. The pictures prove that the TMC leader and party members hoisted both National Flag and the TMC party flag on January 26, 2022.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Shows Khan Sir Instigating RRB NTPC Candidates For Violence? Old Video Viral With False Claim